01/01/2022 at 7:23 PM CET

The proliferation of covid cases that is experienced throughout the Spanish territory For weeks, coinciding with the emergence of an omicron variant as contagious as it is barely serious, it has seriously affected the continuity of competitions and the Endesa League is no exception.

Focused as always on preserving the health of the players to the maximum, the ACB has been forced to act firmly and postpone no more and no less than eight of the nine meetings of the first day of the year, the 16th.

In the image and likeness of what has happened this Saturday Real Madrid – Barça scheduled for this Sunday at the WiZink Center for the positives in both teams, another seven games are also waiting for a new date, which will complicate the calendar in a way that is very difficult to solve. To date, the only game that has a free pass is the one that will face Valencia Basket and Gran Canaria this Monday at La Fonteta (9.30pm).

Eight postponements

In addition to the referred Madrid-Barça, the ACB has postponed another seven games. Thus, the MoraBanc Andorra-BAXI Manresa this Sunday was postponed due to the existing cases in the Bages team, although the situation is almost overcome after leading to 13 cases (Andorran also have seven). In parallel, on this first Sunday morning of the year, the UCAM Murcia – Lenovo Tenerife will not be played either, due to the positives in the island team.

BAXI Manresa breathes after accumulating 13 cases

At 5:00 p.m. on Sunday Bitci Baskonia – Hereda San Pablo Burgos was planned In a duel that Vitoria cases have taken ahead, while on the first day of 2022 the Unicaja – Casademont Zaragoza (scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 p.m.) was suspended due to the situation with the Aragonese covid.

After winning in Burgos, the pandemic has affected a Coosur Real Betis that will not be able to gauge its improvement this Sunday in a key duel against Surne Bilbao Basket (scheduled for seven). The appearance of new cases in the green-black box Joventut – Urbas Fuenlabrada was ‘loaded’ Sunday night (8:30 p.m.) and the Monbus Obradoiro-Rio Breogán scheduled for this Monday at 9:30 p.m. was suspended due to the appearance of positives in the Galician team.

Without forgetting that also Barça would be in danger – BAXI Manresa (matchday 14) and Joventut – Real Madrid (15th) and scheduled in the second instance for this Tuesday, the situation in the Endesa League begins to be dramatic with January 31 as the new deadline to decide the eight teams classified for the Copa del Rey.