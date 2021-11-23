Univision Who are the artists nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards? Find out here.

American musician Jon Batiste leads the list of nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards with a total of 11 nominations. This Tuesday, November 23, The Recording Academy announced the artists nominated for the award ceremony that will take place at the beginning of the year 2022.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER each garnered a total of eight nominations for the award honoring the best in the music industry.

The 64th edition of the Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2022 in the city of Los Angeles, California.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast fully live on CBS television beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

See the full list of nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards

Best Dance / Electronic Recording

‘Hero’ – Afrojack and David Guetta ‘Loom’ – Ólafur Arnalds ft. Bonobo ‘Before’ – James Blake ‘Heartbreak’ – Bonobo and Totally Ernormus ‘You can do it’ – Caribou ‘Alive’ – Rufus du Sol – ‘The business’ – Tiesto

Best Dance / Electronic Album

‘Subconsciously’ – Black Coffee ´Fallen Embers’ – Illenium ‘Music is the weapon’ (Reloaded) – Major Lazer ‘Shockwave’ – Marshmello ‘Free Love’ – Sylvan Esso

Best Rap Performance

‘Family Ties’ – Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar ‘UP’ – Cardi B ‘My life’ – J. Cole ft. 21 Savage and Morray ‘Way 2 sexy’ – Drake ft. Future and Young Thug ‘Thot S **’ – Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

‘Pride is the devil’ – J. Cole ft. Lil Baby ‘Need to know’ – Doja Cat ‘Industry baby’ – Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow ‘Wusyaname’ – Tyler The Creator ft. Young Boy ‘Hurricane’ – Kanye West ft. The Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best rap song

‘Bath Salts’ ‘Best Friends’ ‘Family ties’ ‘Jail’ ‘My life’

Best rap album

‘The off-season’ – J. Cole ‘Certified lover boy’ – Drake ‘King’s disease II’ – Nas ‘Call me if you get lost’ – Tyler The Creator ‘Donda’ – Kanye West

Best Non-Musical Album Design

‘Cinema’ ‘Down’ ‘Hey what’ ‘Love for sale’ ‘Notes with attachments’

Best Non-Classical Producer

Jack Antonoff Rogét Chahayed Mike Elizondo Hit-boy Ricky Feed

Best remix recording

‘Back to life’ ‘Born for greatness’ ‘Constant Craving’ ‘Inside out’ ‘Met him last night’ ‘Passenger’ ‘Talks’

Best Immersive Audio Album

‘Bolstad: Bomba sonora’ ‘Dear future self’ ‘Fryd’ ‘Mutt Slang II – A wake of sorrows engulfed in rage’ ‘Soundtrack of american soldier’

Classic Producer of the Year

Blanton Alspaugh Steven Epstein David Frost Elaine Martone Judith Sherman

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

‘Double dealin’ ” The Garden ” Tree falls ” At blue note Tokyo ” Deep: The baritone sessions Vol. 2 ′

Best Latin Pop Album

‘Vertigo’ by Pablo Alborán ‘My loves’ by Paula Arenas ‘Old fashioned’ – Ricardo Arjona ‘My hands’ – Camilo ‘Mendó’ – Alex Cuba ‘Revelation’ – Selena Gomez

Best Urban Music Album

‘Aphrodisíaco’ – Rauw Alejandro ‘The last tour of the world’ – Bad Bunny ‘José’ – J Balvin ‘KG0516 ′ – Karol G’ Mendó ‘- Alex Cuba’ Without fear (of love and other demons) ‘- Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

‘Deja’ – Bomba Estéreo ‘Look what you made me do (Deluxe)’ – Electric Diamond – ‘Origin’ – Juanes ‘Cramp’ – Nathy Peluso ‘El Madrileño’ – C. Tangana ‘Sounds of Karmatic Resonance’ – Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Album

‘Anthology of ranchera music Vol.2 ′ – Aida cuevas’ A mis 80′s’- Vicente Fernández ‘Seis’ – Mon Laferte ‘A song for Mexico Vol.2 ′ – Natalia Lafourcade’ Ayayay! (Super deluxe) ‘- Christian Nodal

Best Latin Tropical Album

“Salswing” – Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, “In Quarantine” – The great combo of Puerto Rico, “Without salsa there is no paradise” – Aymée Nuviola and “Colegas” – Gilberto Santa Rosa. “Live from Peru” – Tony Succar

Record of the year

I Still Have Faith In You – ABBA Freedom – Jon Batiste I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Peaches – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Right On Time – Brandi Carlile Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

Album of the year

We Are – Jon Batiste Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish Back Of My Mind – HER Montero – Lil Nas X Sour – Olivia Rodrigo Evermore – Taylor Swift Donda – Kanye West

Song of the year

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran A Beautiful Noise – Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo Fight For You – HER Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X Peaches – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab Jimmie Allen Baby Keem FINNEAS Glass Animals Japanese Breakfast The Kid LAROI Arlo Parks Olivia Rodrigo Saweetie

