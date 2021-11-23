Throughout the year, the best in film and television are awarded at various events. The Oscars and the Emmys are the most important, but many times we forget that there are other awards that apparently would have nothing to do with this medium that also recognizes them. The Grammys are dedicated to the best of music and that, of course, includes the original soundtracks and songs from the movies and series. This year, titles like Duna – 75%, Cruella – 93%, Soul – 97%, The United States vs. Billie Holiday – 60% are just some of the attention-grabbers who will compete for the 2022 edition (via Variety).

To the surprise of many, Jon batiste, jazz musician, is nominated for 11 awards, making him the most nominated figure of the year, and although most are for his new album, he also appears thanks to his work on the Pixar film, Soul, which will come to fight for Best Soundtrack for Visual Media. In this same category you will face the work of Hans zimmer on Dune, Kris bowers in Bridgerton – 92%, Ludwig Göransson in the second season of The Mandalorian – 90%, and Carlos Rafael rivera in Lady’s Gambit – 93%.

Although Zimmer is the favorite, and in many ways the most experienced, fans of the composer debate whether Dune it is or is not one of his best works. Zimmer has worked on Interstellar – 71%, The Origin – 86% and Dunkirk – 92% with Christopher Nolan, whom she dumped on Tenet – 83% to team up with Denis Villeneuve in adapting Frank Herbert’s play because he’s a huge fan himself. The mix in the nominees is very interesting because the rest is torn between the epic adventure of The Mandalorian, the melodrama of Bridgerton, the boldness in Lady’s Gambit It is incredible work with which they approached the subject of life in Soul.

For the music compilation category, that is, the soundtrack that brings together songs from various composers and origins, there are some surprises, such as One Night in Miami – 95%, but other highly anticipated appearances like Cruella, whose songs were essential to present the time in which the film starring Emma Stone was set, The United States vs Billie Holiday and Respect – 40%. Similarly, more traditional musicals like Dear Evan Hansen – 50%, the series Schmigadoon!, and In the neighborhood – 95%, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, also appear in this category.

For Best Song in Visual Medium the nominees are also very diverse in both genre and style. We have Pink with “All I Know So Far” from her documentary Pink: All I Know So Far; “All Eyes On Me”, written and performed by Bo Burnham for his musical special Bo Burnham: Inside – 100% released on Netflix with great success; “Speak Now” by One Night in Miami, the first film directed by Regina King; “Fight For You” from the film Judas and the Black Messiah – 100%; “Here I Am” from the biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson; and the unexpected and at the same time expected “Agatha All Along” from the WandaVision series – 95%, which also became one of the most listened to songs on Spotify.

As always happens in this type of awards, the mix feels somewhat strange to allow television and film titles in the same category. Of course, although these nominations are not clear clues about those composers who will finally reach the Oscars, they do allow us to see what is gaining popularity from now on.

The Grammy awards ceremony will take place on January 31, 2022 and those connoisseurs of current music are not surprised to see names like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X or Kanye west. Those who are solely interested in film and television may find that streaming services like Netflix and Disney + continue to find a way to get noticed in an industry that still tries to look down on them. Hopefully this trend will continue more and more until we reach the great awards dedicated to cinema.

