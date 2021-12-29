2022 Grammy Awards postponed due to virus variant

Recently, it became known that the long-awaited 2022 Grammy Awards have been postponed due to omicron, the variant of the virus, something that has undoubtedly disappointed millions of people.

Unfortunately, there are already several events that have postponed for the omicron variant and unfortunately the 20122 Grammys are no exception.

Although several awards have already been held in person in 2021, such as the American Music Awards or the MTV Music Awards, the Grammy Awards are expected to be postponed for a few months due to the accelerated advance of the variant of the omicron virus in Los Angeles, California.

It may interest you: 2022 Grammy Awards: They reveal the full list of nominees

It should be noted that the awards were scheduled for next January 31, but if all goes well, they will be executed by the end of March or the beginning of April.

And although it was planned to appear at the “Crypto.com Arena”, CBS and The Recording Academy are already looking for new spaces in places like the Hollywood Bowl, since the outdoor spaces are perfect to be able to perform such a show, if the weather allows it.

However, the main problem that producers now face is that the artists are available to take the stage on the day of the gala.

And it is that as you may remember, this year, in each of the four most important categories of the Grammy Awards, Olivia Rodrigo and FINNEAS are nominated, Olivia for her debut album Sour and her single “Drivers License” and FINNEAS as producer and co-writer of the work from his sister, Billie Eilish, and as the best new artist.

Meanwhile, Eilish is nominated for album, recording and song of the year along with Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and Lil Nas X. Jon Batiste, winner of the Oscar in April for Soul, received 11 nominations, more than any other artist. .

It should be noted that some of these nominees could make a presentation on the night of the awards.

Unfortunately, the variant of the COVID omicron is advancing extremely fast, which is why several Broadway shows, plays and concerts are being rescheduled for 2022.

And it is that to avoid more infections as happened a couple of years ago, this decision has been made to stop everything much earlier so that things return to normal faster compared to 2019, when everything related to the virus began.