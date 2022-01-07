The 2022 barely has seven days and it has already shook the whole world, it turns out that the first two days everyone believed that there would be a “peace” with the Earth; however, by monday january third A series of strong tremors began that has already shaken four countries; which generated a genuine doubt, could it be that 2022 is the year of the EARTHQUAKES?

Even with less intensity, earthquakes have already been recorded in Mexico; this is the case of Oaxaca and Chiapas; both without activating the seismic alert due to its weakness. However, in Taiwan An earthquake of magnitude 6 was registered on January 3; after in Nicaragua it trembled with a magnitude of 6.1, on January 6.

This seven earthquakes were recorded in Lima Peru with a magnitude of 5.6; hours later it trembled in China with a magnitude of 6.6, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the strongest so far this year.

But, could it be that 2022 is the year of the EARTHQUAKES?

So far is IMPOSSIBLE “guess” if one year will be more prone to earthquakes than others; However, we can tell you that tremors in the world are registered by a simple and very simple reason, the Earth is in constant motion although there are places more exposed than others.

Why do earthquakes occur?

An earthquake is the vibration of the Earth produced by a rapid release of energy. The smallest ones release an energy similar to that of a lightning bolt, but the most powerful could equal the annual consumption of electricity in U.S and far exceed the atomic explosions more powerful.

In accordance with Earth sciences, written by geologists E. Tarbuck and F. Lutgens, earthquakes will produce (usually) the landslide of the Earth crust, the most superficial layer of the rocky part from the earth; in a fault or a kind of scar that occurs in areas where the layer is more fragile.

That is, the tremors appear because it leaves warping and bending some parts of this surface layer (lithosphere), which is stored with elastic energy, like a hair tie that stretches more and more that when they reach their deformation limit they fracture and release energy with seismic vibration.

How many earthquakes are there a year?

According to this same text, there are around 300 thousand earthquakes with sufficient magnitude to be felt around the world, although most of them are small earthquakes that do not cause damage.

On the average, in 365 days there are on average 18 major earthquakes and 1.4 very large earthquakes.

