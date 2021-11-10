The new Volkswagen ID.5 will arrive in 2022 with a coupe body, a habitability similar to that of the ID.4 and a more dynamic image. It will have 174, 204 and 299 hp engines.

It is an electric. It is an SUV. What’s more, it’s an electric SUV. What could go wrong, right? I introduce you to new Volkswagen ID.5, the third product in the ID range that is set to revolutionize the market when i arrive in 2022.

Whether they are right or not, the truth is that all volkswagen electrics become, for better or for worse, it is a kind of yardstick against which all models end up being compared. For example, the Cupra Born (read proof here) I like better than the ID.3. The Skoda Enyaq seriously threatens the ID.4. And so.

Going back to the new Volkswagen ID.5, it’s about a version of the ID.4 that uses the same platform for electric vehicles as its brand brothers: the MEB. That means it has some things that do not vary, such as the location of the batteries between the wheels, the 2.77 meter wheelbase or the use of tactile switches inside.

On the outside, the most obvious thing is the coupe line. Yes, the fall of the rear is important, but from Wolfsburg they assure that it has just 12 mm less headroom than in the ID.4 (here the proof).

The truth is that I’m not bad behind there. I have legroom, the crown is moderately far from the upper trim, and I generally enjoy good visibility.

I jump to the front squares and the new Volkswagen ID.5 that will arrive in 2022 shows me that there is little news here. And I don’t think it’s bad. The dashboard design maintains horizontal lines and there is no center console, so the feeling of relief when seeing that clear area is important.

Settled on the recycled material seats, what I see is very familiar to me. The 5.3-inch screen appears behind the wheel common on MEB models with the gear selector located on the right.

Also the steering wheel with the tactile buttons is identical and the same can be said about the 12-inch central screen, which is of this size in all finishes.

From there the entire system is controlled and, as with the rest of the models, you have to get used to operating it through touch buttons and a control menu that requires you to take your eyes off the road more than is desirable.

Things of the future, which also has its positive side: the technology that makes your life easier also exists. For instance, there are headlights are matrix led, the Car2x connectivity, the HUD with augmented reality (although I have my reservations about the true usefulness of this) …

The Volkswagen ID.5 will arrive in the form of three versions. Your battery will always be 77 kWh, but there will be three power steps:

ID.5 Pro: 174 hp ID.5 Pro Performance: 204 hp ID.5 GTX: 299 hp

The ID.5 of 174 CV will reach 520 km of autonomy with a single charge, according to WLTP and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 10.4. In the case of the 204 hp version, it is also capable of traveling 520 km with a full battery, but in this case it improves from 0 to 100 in two seconds: it marks a time of 8.4.

These two models have an electric motor located on the rear axle and they are propulsion. Together with the control unit, the propeller marks a scale weight of just 90 kg, so its mass does not affect driving.

In the case of the sportier ID.5, the GTXApart from this power unit there is another one on the front axle of 109 hp, so we are talking about an all-wheel drive model that allows itself the luxury of doing 0 to 100 km / h in 6.3 seconds (this is 0 , 1s slower than ID.4 GTX).

In this latest version, Apart from the usual driving modes, an additional one appears. Traction, which keeps both engines running at all times (as in Sport mode), but activates a different power curve for low-speed driving over rough terrain.

The good part about electric 4×4 models is that they are much faster than combustion models, since the control units are in charge of managing the distribution of torque on each axis, making it much faster and more effective.

In terms of technology, the Volkswagen ID.5 that arrives in 2022 does so with new, faster hardware and with better computing power for smoother operation.

It also releases the software version 3.0 and is capable of receiving OTA updates (through the GSM network, although it is not 5G) to stay updated at all times.

In fact, this version 3.0 improves some functionalities. For example, voice control is more successful and the possibility of automated parking appears (memorizes up to 50 meters of maneuvers)

And above all, very important in an electric, it improves the load capacity. The ID.5 arrive with up to 135 kW, 10 more than before, so you will gain nine minutes by going from 20 to 80%. By the way, this evolution will arrive via wireless update to all IDs that already circulate.

The ID.5 2022 will arrive in Spain at the beginning of 2022 and it will do so at a significantly higher price than the ID.4. First the ID.5 of 174 and 204 CV will arrive and a little later the GTX version.

This article was published on Top Gear by Luis Guisado.