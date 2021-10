These are all the holidays that your Autonomous Community will have in 2022, and there are slight changes compared to 2021 that will surely interest you for your next vacation.

We already have the 2022 business calendar which has just been published in the BOE by the Ministry of Labor and where all national and Autonomous Community holidays are announced, with some changes compared to the 2021 holidays.

As you can read in the Official State Gazette, in 2022 we will have 12 working days that will be holidays in our country, of which seven are non-substitutable national holidays, among which is New Year, Good Friday, Assumption of the Virgin, National Holiday of Spain, all saints, Day of the Spanish Constitution and the Immaculate Conception.

In addition to the seven named holidays, each of the autonomous communities will celebrate the Epiphany of the Lord on January 6. Regarding the rest of the four festive days, there are variations by Autonomous Meals.

Depending on the Autonomous Community in which you live or work, there may be certain variations in the arrangement of the festivals, in addition to having the corresponding regional festivals.

Here is the festive calendar in each Autonomous Community and the specific day of the week on which it falls. For comparison, we have the 2021 business calendar.

Andalusia

January 1, New Years (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) February 28, Andalusia Day (Monday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday May 2, transfer of Labor Day (Monday ) August 15, La Asunción (Monday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Conception (Thursday ) December 26, transfer of Christmas Day (Monday)

Aragon

January 1, New Year (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday April 23, Aragon Day (Saturday) May 2, Labor Day transfer (Monday ) August 15, La Asunción (Monday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Conception (Thursday ) December 26, transfer of Christmas Day (Monday)

Asturias

January 1, New Year (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday April 23, Aragon Day (Saturday) May 2, Labor Day transfer (Monday ) August 15, La Asunción (Monday) September 3, Asturias Day (Thursday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day ( Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Conception (Thursday) December 26, transfer of Christmas Day (Monday)

Balearics

January 1, New Year (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) March 1, Balearic Day (Tuesday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday April 18, Easter Monday August 15, The Assumption (Monday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Conception (Thursday) December 26, Christmas day transfer (Monday)

Canary Islands

January 1, New Years (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday May 30, Canary Islands Day (Monday) August 15, La Asunción (Monday) 12 October, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Conception (Thursday) December 26, transfer of Christmas Day (Monday )

Cantabria

January 1, New Year (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday July 28, Cantabria Institutions Day (Thursday) August 15, La Asunción (Monday ) September 15, La Bien Aparecida (Thursday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Conception ( Thursday) December 26, transfer of Christmas Day (Monday)

Castile and Leon

January 1, New Years (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday April 23, Community Day (Saturday) May 2, Labor Day transfer ( Monday) August 15, La Asunción (Monday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Conception ( Thursday) December 26, transfer of Christmas Day (Monday)

Castilla la Mancha

January 1, New Years (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday May 31, Community Day (Tuesday) June 16, Corpus Christi Day (Thursday) August 15, La Asunción (Monday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Conception (Thursday) December 26, transfer of Christmas Day (Monday)

Catalonia

January 1, New Year (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) April 15, Good Friday April 18, Easter Monday June 6, Easter Granada (Monday) June 24, San Juan (Friday) 15 August, La Asunción (Monday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Conception (Thursday) December 26 December, transfer of Christmas Day (Monday)

Valencian Community

January 1, New Years (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) March 19, San José (Saturday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday April 18, Easter Monday June 24, San Juan (Friday) August 15, La Asunción (Monday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Concepcion (Thursday)

Estremadura

January 1, New Year (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday May 2, Labor Day transfer (Monday) August 15, La Asunción (Monday) September 8, Extremadura Day (Thursday October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Conception (Thursday) December 26, transfer of Christmas Day (Monday)

Galicia

January 1, New Years (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday May 17, Galician Literature Day (Tuesday) June 24, San Juan (Friday) July 25, Galicia Day (Monday) August 15, La Asunción (Monday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday ) December 8, Immaculate Conception (Thursday)

Madrid’s community

January 1, New Year (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday May 2, Community of Madrid Day (Monday) July 25, Santiago Apóstol (Monday ) August 15, La Asunción (Monday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Conception (Thursday ) December 26, transfer of Christmas Day (Monday)

Murcia

January 1, New Year (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday May 2, transfer Labor Day (Monday) June 9, Murcia Day (Thursday) August 15, La Asunción (Monday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Conception (Thursday) December 26, transfer of Christmas Day (Monday)

Navarre

January 1, New Years (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday April 18, Easter Monday July 25, Santiago Apóstol (Monday) August 15, La Asunción (Monday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Conception (Thursday) December 26, transfer Christmas Day (Monday)

Basque Country

January 1, New Year (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday April 18, Easter Monday July 25, Santiago Apóstol (Monday) August 15, La Asunción (Monday) September 6, Elcano Day (Tuesday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Conception (Thursday)

The Rioja

January 1, New Years (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday April 18, Easter Monday June 9, La Rioja Day (Thursday) August 15 , La Asunción (Monday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Conception (Thursday) December 26 , transfer of Christmas day (Monday)

Ceuta

January 1, New Years (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) May 2, transfer Labor Day (Monday) June 13, San Antonio (Monday) August 5, Our Lady of Africa (Friday) 15 August, La Asunción (Monday) September 2, Ceuta Day (Friday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) 8 December, Immaculate Conception (Thursday) December 26, transfer of Christmas Day (Monday)

Melilla

January 1, New Year (Saturday) January 6, Kings (Thursday) April 14, Holy Thursday April 15, Good Friday July 11, Sacrifice Day (Monday) August 15, La Asunción (Monday) September, Melilla Day (Saturday) October 12, National Holiday of Spain (Wednesday) November 1, All Saints (Tuesday) December 6, Constitution Day (Tuesday) December 8, Immaculate Conception (Thursday) 26 December, transfer of Christmas Day (Monday)

With the publication of the holidays for 2022, surely you can already prepare your next vacation in advance.