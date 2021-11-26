11/26/2021 at 17:42 CET
Joel gadea
Portugal or Italy will be out of the World Cup in Qatar next year. Both teams, the favorites of the European play-off, have been framed in the same block and would be measured in a hypothetical single-match final.
In the first round, the Portuguese will meet Turkey at home, while the Transalpinos will do the same against North Macedonia, all framed in Block C that has provided the draw for the play-offs in Europe.
The draw has produced the following blocks and clashes:
Block A
Scotland-Ukraine
Wales-Austria
Block B
Russia-Poland
Sweden-Czech Republic
Block C
Italy-North Macedonia
Portugal-Turkey