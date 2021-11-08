The European Commission has proposed a tightening of climate targets and, should it go ahead, 2035 will be the deadline for diesel.

According to our colleagues at AUTOBILD.es, the Executive has planned to end the cars from diesel oil. And the big question that everyone wants an answer to is: When will the end of diesel come?

The European Commission proposed in mid-July a tightening of climate objectives, with the magnifying glass focused mainly on transport. The star measure was the ban on the sale of cars and vans that emit carbon dioxide from 2035.

This measure affects many fuels, but especially the diesel. It is expected that by 2030 only 45% of the cars sold will be able to emit CO2.

Currently, approximately 30% of Spain’s greenhouse emissions come from transport, and for this reason so much emphasis is being placed on reducing the number of engines diesel In our country.

What vehicles can be purchased from 2035?

If the proposal goes ahead, the cars and vans that are sold new in the European Union must be zero-emission vehicles as of 2035. Therefore, only vehicles that are 100% electric (battery) and the electric ones with fuel cells (with hydrogen tank).

The European Commission estimates that nine out of 10 cars sold in 2035 will be fully electric and the remaining 10% will be hydrogen vehicles. No diesel vehicles may be marketed, no gasoline, no hybrids. This includes plug-in and non-plug-in hybrids.

Can you drive diesel cars? And buy them used?

Yes, but with restrictions. The Spanish Climate Change Law establishes that, before 2023, all the municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants must establish low-emission zones. These areas should prohibit the circulation of combustion cars in order to improve air quality.

Likewise, from Brussels they aim to reduce emissions from road transport by 90% within 30 years, for this reason they need to remove combustion vehicles from the fleet.

The regulations proposed by the community executive does not affect the second-hand market, but those who buy this type of vehicle will have to take into account the limitations that they will have in cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants from the year 2023.

This article was published on Top Gear by Mauro Tomás.