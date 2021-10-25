10/25/2021 at 10:31 AM CEST

The veteran power forward Carmelo anthony He contributed 28 points, including six 3-pointers from eight attempts, which put him in front of the Los Angeles Lakers attack that beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-118 this Sunday and got their first win of the new season.

Anthony, who plays his first season with the Lakers, came out of reserve to play 28 minutes in which he scored 10 of 15 shots from the field; he was perfect (2-2) from the personnel line and captured three rebounds.

The pivot Anthony Davis contributed another 22 points and four blocks, while the forward Lebron James scored 19 points.

The excitement of the match continued until the last minute when Morant received a foul from the escort Kent Bazemore on a triple attempt 2.5 seconds from the end and with Memphis three down.

Morant, who set a personal best with five triples, had the chance to equalize the score, but missed the third free throw and the Lakers took the victory.

Anthony he advanced to ninth on the NBA’s top scorers list with a total of 27,423 career points.

With this victory, the Lakers ended the streak of two consecutive losses with which they had started the season. For their part, the Grizzlies lost for the first time after consecutive victories in this league start.

The Spanish pivot, the rookie Santi Aldama, he continued without seeing action with the Grizzlies since the new season began.