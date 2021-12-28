In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
A 20-euro bill goes a long way, especially in times when online commerce makes a catalog of thousands of products of all kinds available to anyone.
You must have had some money for Christmas. That is always appreciated, since with it you can buy whatever you want. But what happens if that money is a 20 euro bill?
As well, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to buy something usefulWell, there are many gadgets and accessories that cost very little and that can help you a lot.
There’s a little bit of everything, We are not going to deny it: from supports to headphones, through smart plugs and even tablets or smart devices to turn your house into a Smart Home. And all for less than 20 euros!
So that you don’t break your back looking, we are going to help you with a list of 23 gadgets under 20 euros to invest the money they gave you for Christmas.
Echo Dot (3rd generation) for 19.99 euros
Cable organizer box for 12.45 euros
Multiple USB charger for 13.99 euros
LED light ring for 14.99 euros
TP-Link TAPO L510E LED bulb for 9.99 euros
Mini 2-in-1 USB portable hand warmer for 14 euros
Cup warmer for 18.99 euros
Multi-angle support for phone and tablet for 13.59 euros
Anykuu HD webcam for 15.99 euros
Headphone holder for 8.49 euros
TP-Link TAPO P100 mini smart plug for 9.90 euros
Mini shaver for 16 euros
LCD tablet to write and draw for 16.99 euros
Realme Band for 17.95 euros
Aigoss Bluetooth speaker for 17.84 euros
Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 for 10.99 euros
128GB SanDisk Extreme memory card for 17.99 euros
Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2 for 19.99 euros
Xiaomi WiFi Extender Pro for 17.90 euros
Satisfyer Number One for 16.93 euros
Anker AK-UBA 2.4G ergonomic mouse for 16.99 euros
Echo Flex for 14.99 euros
Extrastar PowerCube strip for 15.99 euros
In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.