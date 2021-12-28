In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A 20-euro bill goes a long way, especially in times when online commerce makes a catalog of thousands of products of all kinds available to anyone.

You must have had some money for Christmas. That is always appreciated, since with it you can buy whatever you want. But what happens if that money is a 20 euro bill?

As well, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to buy something usefulWell, there are many gadgets and accessories that cost very little and that can help you a lot.

There’s a little bit of everything, We are not going to deny it: from supports to headphones, through smart plugs and even tablets or smart devices to turn your house into a Smart Home. And all for less than 20 euros!

So that you don’t break your back looking, we are going to help you with a list of 23 gadgets under 20 euros to invest the money they gave you for Christmas.

Echo Dot (3rd generation) for 19.99 euros

For 19.99 euros

Cable organizer box for 12.45 euros

For 12.45 euros

Multiple USB charger for 13.99 euros

For 13.99 euros

LED light ring for 14.99 euros

For 14.99 euros

TP-Link TAPO L510E LED bulb for 9.99 euros

For 9.99 euros

Mini 2-in-1 USB portable hand warmer for 14 euros

For 14.89 euros

Cup warmer for 18.99 euros

For 18.99 euros

Multi-angle support for phone and tablet for 13.59 euros

For 13.59 euros

Anykuu HD webcam for 15.99 euros

For 15.99 euros

Headphone holder for 8.49 euros

For 8.49 euros

TP-Link TAPO P100 mini smart plug for 9.90 euros

For 9.90 euros

Mini shaver for 16 euros

For 16 euros

LCD tablet to write and draw for 16.99 euros

For 16.99 euros

Realme Band for 17.95 euros

For 17.95 euros

Aigoss Bluetooth speaker for 17.84 euros

For 17.84 euros

Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 for 10.99 euros

For 10.99 euros

128GB SanDisk Extreme memory card for 17.99 euros

For 17.99 euros

Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2 for 19.99 euros

For 19.99 euros

Xiaomi WiFi Extender Pro for 17.90 euros

For 17.90 euros

Satisfyer Number One for 16.93 euros

For 16.93 euros

Anker AK-UBA 2.4G ergonomic mouse for 16.99 euros

For 16.99 euros

Echo Flex for 14.99 euros

For 14.99 euros

Extrastar PowerCube strip for 15.99 euros

For 15.99 euros

