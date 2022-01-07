The current technology does not wait for anyone and, although yesterday was a day to open gifts, the keys have not stopped and here you have all the news.

The oven is always hot for technology news. Throughout the day, the most interesting news has appeared, such as that Amazon wants to get into cars or that Google and Facebook have a fine that comes from France.

They have not been the only news, far from it, Apple’s mixed reality glasses again jump into the ring of rumors and leaks. And, it is that, it seems that this will be the year in which they will see the light.

Of course, we have also published different reports in which we try to teach you in the simplest way the best tools to remove objects and people from photos taken with your mobile, as well as many others.

Technological news

Apple’s mixed reality glasses would arrive this year, although they would do so intermittently. Read the news

Samsung shows everything it has in store for folding phones and there are completely futuristic designs. Read the news

Copying and pasting commands that you find on web pages is dangerous and this is why. Read the news

France fines Google and Facebook with 210 million euros and cookies are to blame. Read the news

The latest in Spotify will make life easier for people who listen to podcasts. Read the news

Amazon is not far behind and brings Fire TV to cars to stand up to Google and Apple. Read the news

Mobile phones

This is everything we know about the new Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. Read the news

Google puts the brakes on and brings back the volume controls when sending content on its Pixels. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Huawei MateBook 14s is a laptop with a powerful i5 processor and 512GB of SSD that is now reduced to just over € 1,000. Read the news

Lifestyle

Instagram begins testing three different ways of viewing feed content. Read the news

Garmin Forerunner 245 vs Polar Vantage M: comparison of characteristics between two cheap running watches. Read the news

Heating systems to heat up without the need for electricity. Read the news

The best tips and applications to be motivated to start 2022. Read the news

How to remove knife and fork marks from dishes quickly and easily. Read the news

The best tools to remove objects and people from photos from your mobile. Read the report

This is the reason why Mercadona in Spain does not sell antigen tests, and that they do have in Portugal. Read the news

Start the year saving on your electricity bill with an efficient washing machine with high capacity and on sale for 354 euros. Read the news

Satisfyer High Fashion is the high-end vibrator model that is now on sale for 49 euros. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

Tips and guide to buy a cheap laptop in 2022. Read the report

Best chargers are the iPad, iPad Air or iPad Pro that are cheaper than the official one. Read the report

Vote in the 2021 ComputerHoy Awards: finalists for the best entertainment platform. Read the news

Motor

This BMW iX has an e-ink finish and you can change it color from your mobile. Read the news

These are the 4 fines that you could get this winter and that you probably don’t know about. Read the news

This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!