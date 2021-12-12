

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the events.

Photo: Pavel Horejsi / .

A Michigan man tragically passed away after a turboprop plane crashed on the banks of the Merrimack River in Bedford, New Hampshire., Friday night while piloting it.

According to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens, the pilot was driving a Swearingen SA-226, operated by Castle Aviation, which was en route from the Essex County, NJ Airport when he reported problems. with the motor.

The Bedford Police Department pointed out to News 9 that the pilot, who was tentatively identified as 23-year-old Emanuel Vomvolakis, from Michigan, was the sole occupant of the plane at the time of death.

The plane ended up landing fatally in an area along the banks of the Merrimack River. shortly before the airport runway after 11:30 pm, local time.

Bedford police said no buildings were hit at the time of the accident near Reed Drive, WMUR said.

“We thank all the first responders for their swift and decisive action during the unfortunate accident tonightKitchens said.

The Manchester-Boston airport manager added that the airport and all surrounding roads remained open at all times.

For their part, the authorities stated that an autopsy is pending to fully identify Vomvolakis’ identity.

The crash plane was carrying medical supplies at the time of impact, Bedford police said.

According to the Castle Aviation website, The company operates private charter flights with 19 aircraft and is based at Akron-Canton Airport in North Canton, Ohio.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board were notified and are conducting an investigation.

