We are all interested in staying away from disease, especially possible food poisoning. While many can arise in restaurant and home food processing, the food industry is also prone to altercations. Such is the case of Alexander & Hornung, who have requested that their Michigan-based unit of Perdue Premium Meat Co., Inc. recalls more than 234,000 pounds of processed meat products due to potential listeria contamination. According to US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) statements, the recall applies to 17 packaged cold cuts and sausages products that belong to different company brands. And for obvious reasons they have requested the immediate recall of the mentioned products. it is imperative to avoid putting the population that acquired these sausages at risk.

The products mentioned are found under the establishment number “EST. M10125 ”within the USDA mark of inspection. And brands such as: Alexander & Hornung, Big Y, Butcher Boy, Five Star, Food Club, Garrett Valley Farms, Niman Ranch, Open Nature, and Wellshire Wood. To see the complete list of brands involved, click here.

According to the company’s press release, among the main products that are part of the list are: various types of cured, seasoned, smoked and natural hams. The common denominator is that it is pork products. To know the list of the 17 specific products, click here. Although no illnesses or complaints associated with meat products have been reported and there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, Alexander & Hornung initiated the recall “as a precaution”. However, the relevant organizations request that anyone concerned about possible illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Regarding the distribution of the items, it is known that they were sent to retail stores throughout the country and have dates of expiration date between December 2021 and May 2022. FSIS wrote in its notice posted Sunday that it “is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.” Therefore the recommendation is strong and people who have purchased these sausages are invited not to consume them.

The problem was discovered, when the company notified FSIS that product sampling reported positive results for Listeria monocytogenes. As a side note: eating food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less often, people outside of these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. It is an invasive infection spreading beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or a life-threatening infection of the newborn. Also, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics and prompt medical follow-up is very important.

If you have purchased any of the recalled meat products, FSIS advises that they be discarded or returned to the place of purchase (with the possibility of refunds). For additional questions regarding the recall, call the Alexander & Hornung Consumer Hotline at 1-866-866-3703 Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm EST.

