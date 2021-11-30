

They forced people to “perform physically demanding jobs” for little or no pay.

The National Security Investigations (HSI) division of the Immigration and Customs Control Service (ICE) reported on Monday the first results of a new program that pursues the labor exploitation of foreigners, with which 24 people were arrested and charged for allegedly subjecting Mexican and Central American workers to “brutal” conditions.

The “Blooming Onion” operation allowed the arrest and formulation of 54 charges against 24 people who brought to the United States “dozens of victims of modern slavery.” to be exploited in inhumane conditions in the fields of Georgia, Florida and Texas, ICE said in a statement.

The defendants allegedly fraudulently used the H2A program for seasonal farm workers by bringing in people from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala, to which they demanded to pay illegal fees for transportation, food and housing while illegally withholding their travel and identification documents.

What’s more, forced workers to “perform physically demanding jobs for little or no pay, housing them in overcrowded, unhealthy and degrading conditions, threatening them with deportation and the use of violence, ”the indictment details.

The exploitation of the workers included that they had to extract onions with their hands without any protection. They were also held in crowded rooms and fenced off work camps with little or no food, limited plumbing, and no safe drinking water.

The defendants also allegedly threatened to kill some of the workers or their families., and in many cases they sold or traded the workers to other defendants, the statement said. The defendants allegedly used weapons to threaten the workers.

At least two of the foreigners died as a result of the working conditions.

The list of charges includes mail fraud, international trafficking of forced laborers, and money laundering, among others.

The defendants obtained more than 200 million dollars with this scheme, laundering the funds through cash purchases of land, houses, vehicles and businesses, the indictment says.

ICE stressed that the new arrest and deportation priorities implemented today by the agency will help prosecute these types of crimes.

Among the new measures, ICE agents should not arrest and deport farm workers and individuals from other vulnerable communities.

“Unauthorized workers should never be afraid to report illegal work practices such as poor wages, unsafe working conditions and other forms of labor exploitation,” warned HSI Deputy Executive Director Steve Francis.

He added that HSI has shifted its stance towards a new model focused on investigating unscrupulous employers who exploit non-citizens based on their lack of legal immigration status, through dangerous working conditions, underpayment, and use of foreigners as an “Business model” to maximize profits.

The list of defendants is headed by María Leticia Patricio, 70, the oldest person among the detainees.

Undocumented immigrants Antonio Chávez Ramos, Victoria Chávez Hernández, Juan Fransisco Álvarez Campos, Rodolfo Martínez Maciel and Daniel Merari Canela Diaz, all from Mexico, were also charged.

