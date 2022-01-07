In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazfit GTR 2e is a smartwatch that you can get for less than 100 euros and it has everything you can expect from a high-end smartwatch, but for much less.

If you have decided to start 2022 in a healthier way and want to exercise more, but also take care of your body, smart watches are products that at this point offer so much information that they allow you to make better decisions in your life.

You don’t have to spend hundreds of euros on a smartwatch to have the most advanced features. This Amazfit GTR 2e is on sale for 94.90 euros and you will see how it has everything you need.

This smart watch will help us on a daily basis thanks to its heart rate, stress and sleep quality meters. You will always be in fashion thanks to its classic and timeless style, but you can also wear it in sport thanks to its 90 sport modes.

It’s a good deal that’s available on Amazon with free shipping. It has a 26% discount, that is, you will save 34.10 euros considering that its normal price was 129 euros.

It is also a watch with very good characteristics. Starting with its autonomy, able to last between 24 and 26 days. All in a modern design, with round OLED display and also slim and light.

The battery life can reach up to 12 days of autonomy with more active use, therefore even if you use it a lot you will not need to charge it every night, or even every week.

Regarding its health functions, it has a heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen level sensor. It is also capable of measuring the quality of sleep or the level of stress.

You can track up to 90 sports activities. It even has GPS to track outdoor sports like hiking, running, biking, or swimming in open water.

It is a lot of watch for such a low price. Now you can get it with a green strap on Amazon for only 94.90 euros, one of its best prices in recent months.

Get it on Amazon with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You can try it for free for 30 days without any kind of commitment since there is no permanence.

