12/26/2021 at 3:31 PM CET

The Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Navarra and agents of the Ertzaintza de Múskiz police station (Vizcaya) have arrested 24 people accused of drug trafficking in a joint operation and 28 kilos of different narcotic substances have been seized.

The so-called Operation Matrina-Serantes, both police forces have reported, began when the information from citizens on various points of sale of narcotic substances in Navarra.

After the first investigations, four possible outlets for cocaine, heroin, hashish and marijuana in the Estella area (Navarra) for which surveillance of suspicious persons was carried out and it was detected that in those points there was a high volume of drug sales.

The agents identified the person who allegedly supplied the drugs to these points of sale and verified that It traveled from Estella to Vizcaya to stock up on different narcotic substances, mainly heroin and cocaine.

The Civil Guard and the Ertzaintza organized a joint device, directed by the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 2 of Estella, which determined that there was a criminal group that operated in the towns of Portugalete and Santurce.

The police were able to identify the members of the group, their structure and hierarchy and their modus operandi, as well as the establishments and buildings they used to store and sell drugs. The investigation was hampered by the extreme security measures they were taking.

Vehicles to transport drugs

The investigation found that the group had a workshop in Getxo (Vizcaya) for the preparation of vehicles used to transport drugs. The cars underwent sophisticated modifications, such as hydraulic and electric mechanisms with double bottoms and “caletas & rdquor; very difficult to detect.

In the police intervention, in which they participated more than 150 agents, 19 homes and a mechanical workshop were simultaneously searched. 11 of these records were made in the towns of Estella, Larraga and Ayegui, in Navarra, and another 8 in Portugalete and Santurce, in Vizcaya.

Equally 4 bars in Portugalete were registered where supposedly drug sales were made.

The records resulted in the seizure of 2,500 grams of cocaine, 500 grams of heroin, 18 kilos of hashish, 7 kilos of marijuana buds, more than 160,000 euros in cash, a large drone used for surveillance, a firing revolver, an extendable defense, a taser pistol, precision scales and computer equipment, as well as 9 modified vehicles.

Finally we proceeded to detention of 24 people and the investigation of another 4, all of them as alleged perpetrators of a crime of drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal group.