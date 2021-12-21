In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If working from home has become a normal thing in your life, these accessories and peripherals are perfect for the new life of telecommuting.

Working from home is becoming more and more common. With the pandemic, many people have realized that they can not only work from the comfort of their home, but also from anywhere in the world with an internet connection.

If you are now one of the millions of people who combine working at the office with working at home, or have switched to telecommuting entirely, These are some of the accessories that you should have yes or yes in your work area.

1TB Samsung T5 external SSD drive for € 132

Samsung T5 at Amazon

NEXSTAND K2 folding laptop stand for € 29.22

NEXSTAND K2 on Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 ergonomic mouse for € 83.95

Logitech MX Master 3 at Amazon

Songmics ergonomic office chair for € 129.99

Songmics Ergonomic Office Chair at Amazon

Soundcore Life Q30 noise canceling headphones for € 67.99

Soundcore Life Q30 at Amazon

Logitech C920 HD Pro professional webcam for € 71.99

Logitech C920 HD Pro at Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro wireless headphones for € 59.99

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro on Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for € 29.99

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) at Amazon

Google Nest Audio smart speaker for € 74.99

Google Nest Audio at MediaMarkt

UGREEN charger for 65W laptops, mobiles and tablets with 2 USB-C and USB-A for € 40

UGREEN 65W charger at Amazon

27 “monitor and 1440p resolution HP 27mq for € 189

HP 27mq on Amazon

Gritin mobile holder for € 12.99

Gritin mobile and tablet support at Amazon

VEVOR electronically adjustable height table for € 252

VEVOR adjustable table at Amazon

Logitech ERGO K860 ergonomic keyboard for € 94

Logitech ERGO K860 at Amazon

Bluetooth keyboard compatible with 3 Logitech K380 devices for € 35.99

Logitech K380 at Amazon

Support for 2 Bontec monitors for € 35.99

Bontec monitor support at Amazon

Logitech MK330 Keyboard and Mouse Combo Combo for € 33.99

Logitech MK330 Combo at Amazon

Sony MDR-EX110AP wired headphones with microphone for € 15.99

Sony MDR-EX110AP on Amazon

UGREEN USB-C adapter for € 49.99

UGREEN USB-C Adapter with Ethernet, HDMI at Amazon

Bewahly vertical laptop stand for € 26.99

Bewahly Vertical Laptop Stand at Amazon

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Portable Bluetooth Speaker for € 54

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom at Amazon

GlobaLink monitor lamp for € 41

GlobaLink Monitor Lamp at Amazon

KitchenBoss mug warmer for € 25.99

KitchenBoss Mug Warmer at Amazon

Ivoler laptop webcam cover for € 4.99

Ivoler webcam covers for € 4.99

Sidorenko XXL mouse pad for € 14.97

XXL Mat (90x40cm) Sidorenko at Amazon

