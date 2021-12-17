In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Some of the best offers you can find on Amazon to make the last purchases before Christmas and that it is not too late.

Friday arrives and the smell of a whole weekend ahead to do everything you couldn’t do for the rest of the week, like finally finishing your Christmas shopping.

If you have run out of ideas of what to give during Christmas and you want to make sure you hit the target, we offer you 25 ideas you can buy on Amazon right now that will arrive before Christmas.

The countdown begins because Friday of next week is Christmas Eve, so if you have to make a gift, you better buy it as soon as possible.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for € 38.99

Amazon’s most powerful streaming app player, with WiFi 6, Dolby Vision, and twice as fast.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with watch for € 39.99

realme GT Master Edition

The new realme GT Master Edition sweeps the mid-range with a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and fast charging at 65W.

Nintendo Switch + 12 months of Switch Online for € 299.98

Honor MagicBook Pro for € 699

With 4th Gen Ryzen 5, 16GB of RAM and a very light weight, this notebook is ideal for working, studying and even playing on the go.

Samsung Galaxy A02s 4G for € 111

Amazfit GTR 2 for € 139.99

This smartwatch has a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor and stress control, in addition to a stylish design and 14 days of battery life.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential for € 299.99

This Xiaomi electric scooter is somewhat less powerful than the standard model. It has 20 km of battery autonomy with 25 km / h of maximum speed.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for € 124.99

The new Kindle Paperwhite from 2021 debuts a larger 6.8-inch screen with more brightness, thinner bezels, 8 GB of storage, it is 20% faster, with more autonomy and fast charging.

realme Buds Air 2 for € 35

The realme Buds Air 2 are one of the cheapest headphones with active noise cancellation. They have a battery that lasts up to 25 hours and an R2 chip that guarantees minimal latency while maintaining good sound quality with its 10-millimeter drivers.

Apple AirTag for € 27.99

Apple tracking device that allows you to locate your objects through the Find app on your iPhone or iPad via Bluetooth. If you have an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, use ultra-wideband technology to locate with centimeter precision.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for € 31.90

Latest edition of the Xiaomi activity bracelet with a physical activity monitor, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement with a better and larger screen.

Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip for € 999

This new MacBook Air maintains the design of the previous ones, but makes the leap to the new Apple ARM chip, with better performance but lower energy consumption.

realme 8 for € 199

Mobile with 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 64 Mpx camera, 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charge and 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro for € 59.99

Bluetooth headphones with active noise cancellation, fast charging in its case, fast connectivity with two devices and autonomy of up to 6 hours per charge.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021 model) for € 49.99

This Amazon smart speaker has a 5 “touch screen, dual HD camera, Alexa, and various smart functions that it shares with other speakers in the company’s catalog.

OnePlus Nord CE for € 279.99

The new mid-range mobile for the masses from OnePlus has a 6.43 “AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 750G and a 64MP camera with 4K recording.

Xbox Series S for € 299

Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s digital console, an Xbox that shares the catalog and many features of Xbox Series X, but less powerful and focused on services such as Game Pass.

iRobot Roomba 692 for € 229

This robot vacuum cleaner with app control and virtual assistants has smart navigation and a price that makes it the cheapest Roomba on the market.

Blink Mini for € 22.99

Indoor security camera with Full HD video resolution. It has a power cable, WiFi connection, video storage in the cloud, motion detection and compatibility with Alexa.

Xiaomi Monitor 1C 23.8 “for € 119.99

Xiaomi low cost monitor with an excellent value for money. It has a 23.8-inch IPS screen with FHD resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and 6 ms response time. It has HDMI and VGA ports.

Kingston DataTraveler Kyson 128GB for € 18.13

Aluminum support for Apple Watch Eono for € 10.49

LEVOIT air purifier for € 85.49

This air purifier is ideal for both allergy sufferers and smokers, since in addition to eliminating suspended particles and allergens, it also eliminates bad odors.

Philips Fidelio X2HR / 00 HiFi headphones for € 89.99

