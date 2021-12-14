In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are choking on what to give someone for Christmas, here are more than twenty options available with shipping before Christmas.

Giving a gift at Christmas shouldn’t be difficult or expensive. But if you are having problems with ideas to make a gift during this time, even for an invisible friend, we are going to solve your day with these ideas.

These technological products (or not) are currently available in stores like Amazon or MediaMarkt and all cost less than 20 euros. We have chosen some of the best products under 20 euros so that you have many options of what to give away.

Most importantly, we have chosen these products keeping in mind that the delivery date is before December 24, so that you have time to prepare the gifts.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 for € 17.99

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 on eBay

128GB Samsung Evo Plus microSD card for € 19.79

Samsung Evo Plus on Amazon

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Essential for € 14.99

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Essential at Amazon

Govee 10 meter RGB LED strips for € 17.99

Govee RGB LED Strip at Amazon

Yi Home Camera 1080p security camera for € 19.99

Yi Home Camera 1080p Security Camera at Amazon

Meross smart plug for € 12.99

Meross Smart Plug at Amazon

Cable 3 in 1 Raviad for € 6.49

Raviad 3-in-1 Cable at Amazon

Kingston DataTraveler Exodia 128GB Pendrive for € 10.94

Kingston DataTraveler Exodia on Amazon

Anker Nano Pro 20W charger for € 16.99

Anker Nano Pro on Amazon

Trust verto ergonomic mouse for € 18.99

Trust verto on Amazon

Charging base for DualSense HEYSTOP for € 16.99

HEYSTOP Charging Base for DualSense at Amazon

Evilto LED Ring Light Kit for € 18.99

Evilto LED Ring Light at Amazon

Controller for Nintendo Switch Hori for € 19.95

Controller for Nintendo Switch Horipad at Amazon

Anker PowerWave Pad Wireless Charger for € 15.99

Anker PowerWave Pad at Amazon

LED lamp for books / ebooks Cocoda for € 11.04

Cocoda LED Book Lamp at Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi Power Bank 10,000mAh battery for € 12.99

Xiaomi Redmi Power Bank at MediaMarkt

Funingeek gaming headset for € 19.45

Funingeek gaming headset at Amazon

12 months Nintendo Switch Online for € 19.99

12 months of Switch Online on Amazon

Plug with USB ports Tessan for € 16.99

Tessan 3-Plug 2-Port USB Plug at Amazon

ERUW writing tablet for € 12.99

ERUW writing tablet at Amazon

Trust Gaming GXT 232 Mantis Microphone for € 19.99

Trust Gaming GXT 232 Mantis at Amazon

Funko Pop! Arya Stark for € 11.99

Funko Pop! Arya Stark on Amazon

Tecknet wireless doorbell for € 17.89

Tecknet Wireless Doorbell at Amazon

Titanwolf XXL mouse pad for € 13.98

Titanwolf XXL mouse pad on Amazon

Axelens tactile gloves for € 17.95

Axelens Tactile Gloves at Amazon

