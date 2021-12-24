If you can’t think of new Christmas messages for these holidays, don’t worry: here we leave you 25 Christmas Eve greetings to send by WhatsApp this Christmas.

For those who love Christmas, Christmas Eve is special, for many reasons. It is the beginning of everything, the children of the house are happy and nervous since Santa Claus arrives the next day, the family prepares with their best clothes and you see cousins ​​that you have not seen for a long time.

With the COVID19 crisis we have had two different Christmases, with less contact and with fewer family gatherings. Sometimes it is hard to live with such a situation, but we are strong and we carry on.

For this reason, and because there will be family that we cannot see at these parties, the congratulatory messages by WhatsApp cannot be missing. They are beautiful, cost very little and bring a smile to whoever receives it.

December 25 is just around the corner, and short Christmas phrases are ideal to wish a happy holiday to your loved ones through messaging applications.

We, from ComputerHoy, leave you a selection of 25 perfect phrases to send to your friends, acquaintances and family. With their corresponding GIFs and images, which always gives much more fun and love to the message.

25 Christmas Eve greetings to send by WhatsApp

The prettiest ones

I hope you have a Christmas full of the most important thing: the love of those around you. Happy Christmas Eve! May this Christmas turn every wish into a flower, every pain into a star and every tear into a smile. The best Christmas ornament is a big smile. Merry Christmas! Christmas is about giving what money cannot buy. Enjoy Christmas Eve! I hope you have a Christmas filled with the most important thing: the love of those around you. Merry Christmas Eve! The best Christmas gift is to spend it with the family. Merry Christmas! May the magic of this Christmas Eve bring with it a lot of love and joy for all. Merry Christmas! This Christmas you are my star. Merry Christmas! May love be the main ingredient of this Christmas and the year that begins. Merry Christmas! Because from under the tree I don’t want gifts, but all of you celebrating Christmas together. Merry Christmas! Christmas is not all this, Christmas is you and me. Merry Christmas! This postcard is for you, because I wish you a Merry Christmas!

The funniest

Santa Claus has been watching you closely all year, so now do not play good to receive gifts. Merry Christmas! You better have your COVID certificate or Santa Claus will not pass by your house leave you gifts, which is a population at risk. Merry Christmas! I didn’t know what to wear for Christmas Eve dinner so I got fat. Merry Christmas! What is the best gift I can give you at Christmas? My love: it is what is cheaper for me. Happy Christmas Eve! Attention! It is made known that, as of today, we will be absent taking a well-deserved rest until 7/01/2022. We wish you happy holidays and the best for the new year. Fd: Lettuce, Tomato, Fruit, Cucumber and Skimmed Yogurt. From Belén we want to remember, as every year, that those who drink and drink and drink again are the fish in the river and not you. Thank you and Merry Christmas! I have asked Santa Claus on WhatsApp what my gift will be … and he has left me in “Seen” the very scoundrel. Merry Christmas!

The most romantic

May magic be your best outfit this holiday season, your smile the best gift, your eyes the best destination and your happiness my best wish. I wish that this special night you have a thousand reasons to smile and be happy. You are my main reason. Merry Christmas! No Christmas feast or gift can equal spending time with you. Happy Christmas Eve! Cold days turn to warm when I can be with you. I wish I could be with you this Christmas Eve. This Christmas an angel has escaped from heaven. Don’t worry, I won’t tell them where you are. Merry Christmas! I am very lucky: you are my Christmas star.

And so far the 25 congratulations. Now you only have to choose the ones you like the most. Merry Christmas, dear readers!