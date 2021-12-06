The sports world makes for a beautiful palette but individual images can get lost in the constant shuffle. Here are the most iconic sports photos from . this week.

Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket over Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on November 24, 2021, in Houston, Texas.

This photo is captured from a remote placed in the mouse hole under the basket. Drives to the net in basketball are extremely fast, and the most interesting photos usually come from isolating some portion of the player in midair. Another focus when covering basketball is showcasing from the hero angle to show how high the athletes jump. From my position on the court, I was blocked by the referee for a majority of action within the key, this remote option gives a chance to shoot unobstructed, and we are very fortunate to have it to capture moments like these.

– Carmen Mandato

Andy Andreoff of the New York Islanders celebrates his third-period goal against Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers at the UBS Arena on November 24, 2021, in Elmont, New York. The Rangers defeated the Islanders 4-1.

Welcome to the new home for the New York Islanders – the UBS Center. I let the first few games slide as there were so many more important moments to be covered in the birth of a new building, but then returned back to using the hockey netcam this game. Equipped with a 15mm fisheye lens, a Canon 1DxIII camera is placed in a protective box that is clamped to the back of the hockey net. Also in the box is a Pocketwizard brand remote receiver which I trigger (blindly) from the other end of the ice whenever it looks like a decent frame could be had. Because of Covid protocols, the camera can’t be retrieved until the end of the game whereas at other times, I would get to the net between periods to clean, adjust and pull a digital card. I was a bit alarmed at the end of the game as there were (only) 400 images whereas I thought there would be more like 800-1000. I was thrilled to see the camera did fire on a New York Rangers celebration earlier in the game that had the Islander goalie in the frame along with a Ranger jumping off the ice celebrating. For this sequence, I knew would nail it if the camera in fact fired. But then I was even happier that I had a couple of frames of the tumble over the goalie.

– Bruce Bennett

EJ Liddell of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after a basket during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Value City Arena on November 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State Buckeyes’ EJ Liddell excelled in a big game on Tuesday night, scoring 14 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and 6 assists. Liddell helped the Buckeyes come back in the second half to upset Duke 71-66. In this photo, he is celebrating a basket late in the game that helped put them ahead and eventually win the game. I was positioned on the opposite side of where Ohio State was shooting during the second half and missed a lot of the celebration due to the angle I was at, so I was happy he turned around to celebrate this one.

– Emilee Chinn

Sam Kerr of the Matildas shoots on goal under pressure from Alana Cook of the United States during game two of the International Friendly series between the Australia Matildas and the United States of America Women’s National Team at McDonald Jones Stadium on November 30, 2021, in Newcastle , Australia.

In the second of two friendly matches between the Australian Matildas and the United States Women’s National Team, it was a tighter contest than their first game played in Sydney. The Matildas had multiple opportunities with shots on target. In this image, Sam Kerr of the Matildas took a kick at the goal under pressure from Alana Cook of the United States and you can see the skills of both players showcased. One of the best strikers in world of soccer, Kerr, who is always dangerous near the goal square, was being defended by an athletic Cook at full stretch in one of the defining moments from this encounter. The United States team led 1-0 for the majority of the match with Australia equalizing 1-1 in the final minutes of the match with an impressive goal from Kyah Simon. It was an exciting night of soccer hosted in Newcastle and a privilege to see the world champions USWNT in action, as well as Australia who demonstrated they can mix it with the best in the business!

– Cameron Spencer

Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers walks through the tunnel before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium on November 28, 2021, in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw / .)

Cameron Lewis and Jay Ward of the LSU Tigers break up a pass intended for Ainias Smith of the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Tiger Stadium on November 27, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman / .)

Josh Reynolds of the Detroit Lions catches a touchdown pass over Artie Burns of the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Ford Field on November 25, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland / .)

AJ Terrell of the Atlanta Falcons defends a pass intended for Laquon Treadwell of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood / .)

Justus Rogers of the Washington State Cougars celebrates his interception against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Husky Stadium on November 26, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers / .)

Former New York Giants player Michael Strahan jumps during the ceremony to retire his number at halftime of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa / .)

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before playing against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center on November 29, 2021, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu / .)

Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets dunks the ball against Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of the game at Spectrum Center on November 26, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton / .)

Kyle Palmieri of the New York Islanders leaves the ice as the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate a 1-0 shutout victory at the UBS Arena on November 26, 2021, in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett / .)

Flares are seen amongst the fans in the stands during the UEFA Europa League group C match between Leicester City and Legia Warszawa at The King Power Stadium on November 25, 2021, in Leicester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker / .)

Ellen White of England Women celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-0 and break the all-time England International goals record during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifier group D match between England and Latvia on November 30, 2021, in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA / .)

Franco Armani, Enzo Perez and Leonardo Ponzio of River Plate lift the championship trophy after a match between River Plate and Racing Club as part of Professional League Tournament 2021 at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on November 25, 2021, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Rodrigo Valle / .)

Hiroki Ito of VfB Stuttgart scores his team’s first goal past Goalkeeper, Robin Zentner of Mainz 05 during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 26, 2021, in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst / .)

Rose Lavelle of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal during game one of the series International Friendly series between the Australia Matildas and the United States of America Women’s National Team at Stadium Australia on November 27, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe / .)

Diego Valdes of Santos celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during the quarterfinals first leg match between Santos Laguna and Tigres UANL as part of the Torneo Grita Mexico A21 Liga MX at Corona Stadium on November 25, 2021, in Torreon, Mexico . (Photo by Manuel Guadarrama / .)

Tobias Mueller of Germany falls as Johannes Aujesky of Austria competes in the Men’s Ski Cross of Audi FIS Cross World Cup 2022 at Genting snow park on November 27, 2021, in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang / .)

Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the Women’s Snowboard Cross final of Audi FIS Cross World Cup 2022 at Genting snow park on November 28, 2021, in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang / .)

Akito Watabe of Japan competes during the individual Gundersen HS142 / 10km at the FIS World Cup Nordic Combined Men Ruka on November 28, 2021, in Ruka, Finland. (Photo by Vianney Thibaut / NordicFocus / .)

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team USA skis the first run of the Women’s Giant Slalom during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup – Homelight Killington Cup at Killington Resort on November 27, 2021, in Killington, Vermont. (Photo by Tom Pennington / .)

Winner Kana Mikashima of Japan poses while following golfers blow confetti at the award ceremony following the final round of the JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup at the Miyazaki Country Club on November 28, 2021, in Miyazaki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura / .)

Daniel Gavins of England in action on the 12th hole during Day One of the JOBURG Open at Randpark Golf Club on November 25, 2021, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Stuart Franklin / .)

Erika Hara of Japan hits her tee shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup at the Miyazaki Country Club on November 27, 2021, in Miyazaki, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano / .)

Mark Philippoussis of Australia serves against Greg Rusedski of Great Britain during the ATP Champions Tour Tennis at the Royal Albert Hall on November 25, 2021, in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield / .)

George Kambosos punches Teofimo Lopez during their championship bout for Lopez’s Undisputed Lightweight title at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 27, 2021, in New York, New York. (Photo by Al Bello / .)

Artur Kubiak punches Hosea Stewart during the Heavyweight fight between Hosea Stewart and Artur Kubiak as part of the Wasserman Boxing development series at York Hall on November 25, 2021, in London, England. (Photo by James Chance / .)

Natasha Hunt of Barbarians is tackled by Eloise Webb of Springboks during the Killik Cup match between Barbarians Women and Springbok Women’s XV at Twickenham Stadium on November 27, 2021, in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little / .)