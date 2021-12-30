If you can’t think of new messages to congratulate the New Year, don’t worry: here we leave you 25 New Year’s Eve and New Year’s greetings 2022 to send by WhatsApp this week.

For those who love the New Year these days are special. It is the beginning of everything, the children of the house are happy and nervous since there is little left for the Three Wise Men to come, the family prepares with their best clothes and you see cousins ​​that you have not seen for a long time.

With the COVID19 crisis we have had two different Christmases, with less contact and with fewer family gatherings. Sometimes it is hard to live with such a situation, but we are strong and we carry on.

For this reason, and because there will be family that we cannot see at these parties, the congratulatory messages by WhatsApp cannot be missing. They are beautiful, cost very little and bring a smile to whoever receives it.

We, from ComputerHoy, leave you a selection of 25 perfect phrases to send to your friends, acquaintances and family. With their corresponding GIFs and images, which always gives much more fun and love to the message.

25 New Year’s Eve and New Year’s greetings 2022 to send by WhatsApp

The prettiest ones

That you finish the year as you deserve, with yours and with those who love you. Happy New Year! Let’s put our glasses together to toast love and peace in the world. A sincere wish for a better year. If this 2021 has been good it is because I have spent it by your side, I hope 2022 is even better for what it means. Happy New Year! May 2022 bring you the greatest of joys. Happy New Year! I toast you and me, because 2022 is our year. Happy New Year! Because in 2022 we will have to continue claiming but we will do it together. Happy New Year! No matter if it is New Year, you can continue at home with the blanket lying on the sofa, this year is the year in which we will do what we want. Happy New Year! Even though everything is closed, remember that the party is inside you. Because you are the party. Happy New Year!

The funniest

This New Year’s Eve I have not had anything to drink yet to congratulate you the first on the New Year. Happy 2083! Friends are like the radars of the Civil Guard: even if you don’t see them, they are always there. Happy New Year!

Hello everyone! This is a personalized message that I send to you / you / you / you … Happy New Year to you! I wish my troubles were as short-lived as my New Years resolutions. Happy 2021 and see you in the gym … or not! May in 2022 you find happiness, health, love, peace, money and everything you need. What you can’t find, look it up on Google, which always has the answer. Happy New Year! Tonight there is a demonstration at Puerta del Sol. It has twelve grapes. Pass it on! This New Year’s Eve, don’t forget to save. I congratulate you and you take care of spreading it among the rest of my contacts. Happy New Year 2022! Before the sun goes down this year, before the memories fade, before the web starts to get bogged down … I wish you a happy New Year 2022 even if it’s 2pm! On New Year’s Eve, the custom is to throw away the old things to make room for the new. Be careful not to fall into my hands! Happy 2022!

The best thing you can give in New Years is your love, it is always the cheapest and changes every two weeks. Happy 2022! There are only 364 days left in suffering before the next New Year. They are going to be long … in the meantime, happy 2022!

The most romantic

In 2021 we have met and our love has blossomed. I hope that in 2022 our love will continue just as alive. Have a very happy New Year. Love you! I toast to this year that we have spent together and I hope that many more will come. Happy 2022! Twelve months, four seasons, a happy heart and dreamy eyes. Happy New Year! I wish that this New Year’s Eve my immense love fill your heart. Happy New Year 2022! In 2021 I won the lottery because I have the most precious treasure: your love. I hope to keep it in the new year that begins and that it is always in my heart. Happy New Year to my other half. At your side, 2022 arrives full of illusion, happiness and love. I love you!

I wanted to send you something very special to congratulate you on the New Year, but I have a problem … how do I wrap all my love and a sweet kiss? All I ask of the New Year is you. Happy 2022!

And so far the 25 congratulations. Now you only have to choose the ones you like the most. Happy New Year, dear readers!