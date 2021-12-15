Ecommerce has undergone exponential growth in Spain as a result of the pandemic and is now preparing its consolidation. So much so that currently 25% of the digital consumers, that is, one in four buys once a week through the Internet. While 40% do it at least once a month.

This is clear from a study carried out by the company specializing in flash sales Veepee and business school IESE, which also reveals that six out of ten online consumers confirm that they have increased their purchases in the last year due to the health crisis.

Although demand is rebounding, as does concern about the sustainability, only 36% of online buyers in Spain are willing to pay the so-called green costs, as long as the increase does not exceed 30%.

The marketplaces, the favorites

79% of online consumers in Spain value the multibrand ecommerce nRent from other alternatives, such as specific online stores or physical channels. The greatest variety of products (58%) and the more competitive prices (51%) are the main reasons. Users also consider it important to be able to buy products from different categories at the same time (49%), as well as the ease of comparison (48%).

On the other hand, the delivery conditions and the information available about it before formalizing the purchase are a strong determining factor. Half of online shoppers don’t buy a product if they have shipping costs and 40% abandon the purchase before payment if the delivery time is not specified. In this sense, 1 out of 5 online consumers considers power to be a priority choose delivery date and the time slot.

How do the Spanish pay?

The most used payment method by digital consumers in Spain is the Credit or debit card (83%), followed by digital wallets (39%) such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, Bizum or PayPal. Specifically, this second option is used especially by those under 34 years of age and by buyers who purchase products and services online weekly. Both payment systems are chosen for the convenience and speed they offer. In fact, having simplified payments is the third most useful trend, for 71% of Spanish online shoppers.

Regarding the devices, 75% of online consumers choose mobile as their preferred channel, followed by the computer (40%). Therefore, 65% prefer to buy through apps instead of websites and 7 out of 10 value being able to resume incomplete purchases at different times and / or devices.

Social networks and media

80% of online consumers feel influenced by the media in their purchasing decision, with social networks being the channel with the most impact for half of the population (50%), especially women and those under 34 years of age. , followed by television (32%) and online press (17%).

For its part, Instagram is the social network with the greatest impact (37%), well above Facebook (22%) WhatsApp (13%) and YouTube (11%). By sex and age, while Instagram has a greater impact on women and young people, Facebook has more influence on men and consumers of older ages.

Regarding recommendations, 73% of online consumers look at the opinions of other users before buying, while only 10% trust the opinions of influencers more than their environment. Only in the case of young people does it slightly increase the reliability they give to influencers who recommend products to them.