Updated on Thursday, 6 January 2022 – 10:16

Young people between 25 and 35 years old are those who show the greatest “disenchantment” with their Christmas gifts (93.9%)

25% of Spaniards, one in four, have considered selling Christmas gifts that they did not like and 13.8% admit that they have done so on occasion.

This is confirmed by a study prepared by the platform Milanuncios from a survey of a sample of 1,001 users to evaluate how consumers behave when they receive gifts they do not like and how they turn to the second-hand market.

Up to 11.8% consider this option to get rid of the objects they receive and know that they will not use. In addition, 86% of those consulted admit to having received gifts on some occasion that did not convince them.

Young people between 25 and 35 years old are those who show the greatest “disenchantment” with their Christmas gifts (93.9%), while, by region, Navarre (93.4%), Basque Country (92.7%) and Castilla and Len (91.8%) are the most “dissatisfied” with the gifts they receive.

Clothing is the item with which Spaniards get the least hit (51.6%), followed by accessories (21.3%) and perfumes (16.5%) and among the reasons why respondents discard this type Of gifts, it stands out that they were not going to use it (56.5%), that they did not like it (43.5%), or that the size was not correct (39.9%).

Among the “most popular” products as second-hand gifts, the research cites books or comics (34.1%), video games (27.6%) and decorative objects (22.8%).

The study also concludes that 52.1% of Spaniards invested in second-hand products throughout 2021 and, on average, around 131 euros were spent on acquiring items of this type. The age group between 55 and 65 years is the one that allocates the most money (198 euros on average), although it was young people between 18 and 24 years who most opted for this trend, up to 62.6%.

In the Christmas campaign, up to 13.1% of consumers bought second-hand gifts on some occasion and 8.4% have raised it this year for reasons such as savings (61.9%) or more sustainable consumption represented by this option (47%).

For the Milanuncios spokesperson in Spain, igo VallejoAlthough the gift voucher “has established itself in the tradition of Christmas gifts”, when that option does not exist “we are increasingly those who look for an alternative so that the gift does not remain abandoned at home”.

In his opinion, the second-hand market “allows us to solve this problem”, ensuring a “second chance” for that item “which we are not going to give a new use” and “promoting” a “more sustainable” consumption cycle.

