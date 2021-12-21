12/21/2021

The situation of birds in Spain is getting worse, as evidenced by the publication of the new Red Book of Birds, prepared by SEO / BirdLife and the Biodiversity Foundation, which has just been published 17 years after the last edition. A quarter of the species analyzed are threatened with extinction in one way or another, but only a small part of them are subject to official recovery programs.

The update, 17 years later, of the Red Book of the Birds of Spain makes it possible to have an evaluation based on internationally recognized scientific criteria on the state of conservation of Spanish bird species -both if they are breeding or wintering- and their corresponding threat categories at the state level.

With this publication, carried out with the support of the Biodiversity Foundation, it is possible to determine which species are those with the most worrying conservation status so that administrations can adapt their cataloging regulations and establish action priorities that guarantee the conservation of said species. , by also having a global vision of the main threats that affect them.

With this review, SEO / BirdLife demonstrates that 56% of the birds evaluated present conservation problems (due to a confirmed threat status or due to the lack of knowledge about them) and 25% (90 species) of the Spanish avifauna are threatened and included in categories of extinction risk (CR, EN, VU).

In addition, of the 22 species currently listed as Endangered at the state level, only seven of them have a state-approved conservation strategy: the Iberian imperial eagle, the gray teal, the Moorish coot, the white-headed duck, the Balearic shearwater, the bearded vulture and the Cantabrian grouse.

In addition, these strategies require a periodic review and update to give them validity, rigor and usefulness, since only the Iberian imperial eagle has been reviewed; the other six are obsolete. For its part, no autonomous community has approved all recovery or conservation plans for endangered or vulnerable species that inhabit their respective territories.

“The fact that 25% of the Spanish bird fauna is threatened and included in categories of extinction risk means that almost one in four species is threatened, and this situation is not reflected with the degree of legal protection either at the regional or state level & rdquor ;, points out Nicolás López-Jiménez, head of the SEO / BirdLife Species Conservation Program.

“The worst thing is that since the previous Red Book, 17 years ago, there has been no improvement in the general situation of the species, and the increase in evaluated species has confirmed a greater number of species that approach the threat categories. Although there are also examples that when resources and well-directed efforts are put in place, good results can be achieved, as is the case of some large birds of prey that have improved their conservation status & rdquor ;, adds López-Jiménez.

359 species evaluated

After a first approach to analyze the possibility of evaluating the conservation status of the 622 species of birds that make up the List of Birds of Spain, 248 taxa were identified as Not Suitable (NA) to be evaluated. This group included species of doubtful or unnatural origin, those that have not been observed in a natural state since 1949, and those considered rarities or of occasional appearance.

Of the 398 taxa for which it was considered that the evaluation process could be started, according to the IUCN criteria, 39 were not evaluated due to the lack of a minimum initial information (NE). As a result, a category could be assigned to a total of 359 species, which make up the Red List of Birds of Spain, and that they account for 57% of the species that make up the Spanish avifauna (622), and 62.8% of the native or naturally occurring birds in the country (572).

Of the 359 taxa finally included on the Red List, a total of 90 (25.1%) species present threatened categories (CR, EN and VU), 12 (3.3%) species or populations could be included in extinction categories (EX, RE), 51 (14.2 %) species present a situation close to threat (NT), 157 (43.7%) species seem to be out of danger and have been considered in the category of least concern (LC) and 49 (13.6%) species have deficient information and it has not been possible to assign a specific category, so they have been included within the category of Insufficient Data (DD).

When distinguishing between breeding and wintering or migratory, only 42% of the reproductive species are in a favorable conservation situation, while this percentage rises to 56% in the case of wintering or migratory birds.

On the other hand, if grouped by their main habitat, most of the threatened bird species preferentially inhabit agrosystems and other semi-natural habitats (34%), followed by birds native to freshwater wetlands (24.7%).

18% of the threatened birds are marine or coastal species, 12% live in mountain areas and, finally, only 10% would be made up of birds from forest environments. And this distribution largely reflects, therefore, which are the most threatened habitats in Spain, highlighting the agro-steppe systems and wetlands as the ecosystems in the worst condition.

By category, Most of the species classified as Critically Endangered (CR) are birds native to wetlands and marine environments, while the species classified as Endangered (EN), are mostly birds typical of semi-natural habitats or managed to a greater or lesser extent, such as agricultural or substepic environments and those of wetlands and marine environments, as is the case with cataloged birds as Vulnerable (VU). In this way, it is reflected again that these habitats are suffering the most severe impact in global terms.

Main threats

In total, 12 major threat groups are considered, including – for the first time – climate change on the list. In general terms, pollution is the most ubiquitous threat (76.29%), followed by the alteration of ecosystems, intensive agricultural practices and impacts related to climate change, among others.

Proposed measures

The Red Book also includes a series of proposed measures that, according to the experts of the different species, are considered necessary to improve the conservation status of most of the species evaluated.

Nowadays, around 70% of birds in threat categories do not have adequate legal coverage. Considering their conservation status, many of them should be included in the Spanish Catalog of Threatened Species with the corresponding category, since at present only 32% of the bird species included in the Red List are adequately contemplated in said state legal instrument. with the corresponding category of Vulnerable or Endangered.

Among the measures most linked to the direct conservation of species, to reduce their threats, or those of their habitats, the following are proposed, among others:

The urgent development of control and management measures for invasive alien species;The cessation of hunting exploitation or moratoriums on hunting of those species considered hunting that present a population trend of decline; prohibition of the authorization of projects in the natural environment that affect the breeding, feeding or wintering areas of threatened birds; strict regulation or prohibition of the use of certain pesticides and phytosanitary products or their gradual reduction or substitution by other less harmful substances, as well as the prohibition of the use of lead ammunition for hunting,Modifications in the development and implementation of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in Spain, so that it takes more account of the conservation of biodiversity and does not contribute to damaging ecosystems.

The Red Book of Birds of Spain 2021 can be downloaded here.