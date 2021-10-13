10/13/2021 at 3:15 PM CEST

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger made his first meeting as head of the London team just 25 years ago: he beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 and began his legacy at Highbury. He played a total of 1,224 games as head coach and won three Premier League, seven FA Cup and seven Community Shield in the best stage of the club.

The Frenchman, who is currently FIFA’s director of development after leaving Arsenal in the summer of 2018, He is one of the most historic coaches of Arsenal and British football: he added 708 victories, 264 draws and 252 defeats in all competitions. He is by far the longest-serving coach with 7,942 days, ahead of George Allison (4,748) and Bertie Mee (3,606).

The also former coach of AS Monaco or Nancy, among others, It is the one that has played the most games since the British championship adopted the Premier League format with 828 games, followed by Alex Ferguson (810), Jamie Redknapp (641), David Moyes (559), Sam Allardyce (513), Mark Hughes (466), Steve Bruce (466), Michael O’Neill (359), José Mourinho (345), Roy Hodgson (341) and Rafa Benítez (340).

The Arsenal of the Invincible, his masterpiece

Wenger had the great opportunity to build the best Arsenal in history with players like Jens Lehmann, Lauren, Campbell, Patrick Vieira, Fedrick Ljungberg, Robert Pires, Cesc Fàbregas, Dennis Bergkamp or Thierry Henry. That team won the 2003/04 Premier League without losing a game: with 90 points, the Londoners signed 26 wins and 12 draws.

That excellent generation was on the verge of winning the first Champions League of the club: I eliminated Villarreal in the semifinals of the 2005/06 edition, but lost the final in Paris against Frank Rijkaard’s FC Barcelona: Eto’o and Belleti’s goals canceled Thierry Henry and the azulgrana team won their second european trophy.