In the battle against sexist violence and against behaviors that encourage physical and psychological abuse of women, the expectation is always located in the desire to advance and overcome stages. However, this path is not always linear and there are phases in which they are detected “steps back ” that turn the traffic towards the eradication of these attacks in a very winding road.

The psychologist from Zamora, an expert in gender violence, Paula Santoyes, regret that “there has been a rebound “in sexist behaviors, which is perceived especially among the younger generations: “In some way, we have gone backwards”, points out this professional with twenty years of experience behind her: “The patriarchal mentality has been exacerbated”, adds the worker, who alludes to certain cultural issues and education itself as keys to this involution.

Another reason that he adduces Saints to justify this course is the general feeling that social progress had been established that, perhaps, had not yet penetrated: “Maybe we thought we were more advanced and it was not like that,” says the psychologist, who considers that “there are people who are very comfortable “in sexist contexts and that he estimates that, in certain groups, “it seems that the perspective that all people are equal has been lost.”

In this context, Paula Santos also refers to the existence of toxic relationships that can lead to unwanted processes: “The first mistreatment that occurs is always the psychologicalregardless of whether it then goes to something physical. It is something very subtle, “slides the professional from Zamora.

“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”

In this sense, Santos points out that “you can’t talk about a specific profile “, but it does point out that, “in some cases, the abuser may behave like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde “. In other words, “from the outside they are pleasant, cheerful and friendly people”, but they “transform” when they cross the threshold and go into the private realm.

The psychologist who is an expert in gender violence works in different courses and workshops with the aim of offering tools to fight against this type of abuse, and also with the aim of equipping women with skills to prevent this kind of situation. In that line, Saints ensures that “self-esteem is the basis” of protection.

“There are toxic relationships because nobody explains what love is. Love is respect and freedom, and you cannot lose or lose your self-esteem. People who do not love each other are manipulable and can more easily feel shame or guilt “, analyzes the professional, who considers that the profile of the abuser also includes deficiencies in this regard.

In any case, Paula Santos believes that “there is still a lot of work ahead” on the way to equip people with skills and in the transition to a society in which violence is banished. Sometimes, in addition, the lack of visibility of certain types of attacks does not help: “Psychological abuse is very difficult to discriminate, but you begin to perceive that something is not right. In the end it generates an emotional dependency, “Santos highlights.

All social contexts

On the other hand, the psychologist defends that this type of situation occurs in all social contexts, beyond the economic or academic level. To support this position, the Zamora professional cites a recent study of young university students in which a large group of participants assured that “If your partner was not jealous or did not control their cell phone, it was because he did not love them”. “That can not be. You have to explain that love is the opposite, ”says Santos.

Precisely in reference to the mobile phone and other new technologies, the psychologist initially focuses on self-protection and the importance of having basic habits of cybersecurity, but also denounces that there are certain cyberbullying attitudes that particularly affect women: “There are times when people or groups of people mess with a girl through their profiles, and that is called cyberbullying,” he warns.

Paula Santos warns about the dangers of poorly focused social networks, but also of the famous dating sites, where sometimes there is a certain opacity when it comes to revealing identities: “People feel they have impunity to do certain things, because there are ways to execute them without punishment, “insists the professional from Zamora, worried about this drift and for a certainty that makes deterrence difficult:” For an investigation to be opened it has to be a very serious thing, “concludes the expert in gender violence.