This is the summary of technological news from 6:30 in the morning, in ComputerHoy.com. Everything that has happened in the last 24 hours, summarized in headlines.

The Photoshop and glue, is all you need to fool the fingerprint reader on laptops.

20,000 jobs and 313 million euros: that is what YouTube contributes to the Spanish economy.

NASA and SpaceX are going to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid. Maybe, in the future, that will save our lives …

Technological news

The Civil Guard warns how dangerous it is to send the DNI for Wallapop and the like, and what steps to take to avoid risks if you have already done so.

YouTube freezes on millions of smart TVs.

Arrested for infecting 22 computers exposed in MediaMarkt and El Corte Inglés, to mine cryptocurrencies.

This is the influence of YouTube in Spain: a contribution of 313 million euros to GDP.

Mobile phones

WhatsApp wants to bring one of its most applauded functions to audio messages.

Vivo has presented its new Vivo Y76 5G: Mediatek Dimensity 700, 8 GB of RAM and 44 W load.

The OnePlus 10 Pro specs have been leaked and they aim to be a performance beast.

Google prepares the Pixel 6a and would arrive with a somewhat lower version of its Google Tensor processor.

9 free applications and games that you have to install right now on your smartphone.

The fragmentation of the Android ecosystem: the most popular version is 10, although Android 12 has already been released.

Computers and tablets

It wasn't your impression: the third quarter of 2021 was the worst for graphics cards.

MateBook E 2022 arrives as a Windows 11 tablet to face the iPad Pro and the Surface.

Lifestyle

Thousands of live Black Friday deals: Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, AliExpress and many more.

Differences between Bitcoin and Altcoins: which is the best option to invest?

This Christmas nougat is from LIDL and is served hot: 30 seconds in the microwave like coulant.

Tips and Tricks to Stay Focused While You Work.

The infallible technique to clean mirrors without leaving a single mark.

Leisure and gaming

Now you can listen to the soundtrack of your favorite Netflix series on Spotify.

Microsoft anticipates its metaverse with the Xbox 20th Anniversary Museum, where there is a room dedicated to you.

So they have customized the Game Boy Advance to move PlayStation games.

Motor

The DGT warns: if you have one of these child restraint seats, better change it, they are dangerous.

Science

Approved in Europe a new food that turns sour taste sweet.

NASA and SpaceX have teamed up to avoid Armageddon: testing begins today.

The curiosities of the day

They show how easy it is to hack a fingerprint sensor with Photoshop and glue.

Searching for names in Urban Dictionary goes viral – a morale boost for anyone.

You can now buy the USB key that destroys all mobile and PC data.

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!