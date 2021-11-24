This is the summary of technological news from 6:30 in the morning, in ComputerHoy.com. Everything that has happened in the last 24 hours, summarized in headlines.
The Photoshop and glue, is all you need to fool the fingerprint reader on laptops.
20,000 jobs and 313 million euros: that is what YouTube contributes to the Spanish economy.
NASA and SpaceX are going to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid. Maybe, in the future, that will save our lives …
Technological news
The Civil Guard warns how dangerous it is to send the DNI for Wallapop and the like, and what steps to take to avoid risks if you have already done so. Read the news
YouTube freezes on millions of smart TVs. Read the news
Arrested for infecting 22 computers exposed in MediaMarkt and El Corte Inglés, to mine cryptocurrencies. Read the news
This is the influence of YouTube in Spain: a contribution of 313 million euros to GDP. Read the news
Mobile phones
WhatsApp wants to bring one of its most applauded functions to audio messages. Read the news
Vivo has presented its new Vivo Y76 5G: Mediatek Dimensity 700, 8 GB of RAM and 44 W load. Read the news
The OnePlus 10 Pro specs have been leaked and they aim to be a performance beast. Read the news
Google prepares the Pixel 6a and would arrive with a somewhat lower version of its Google Tensor processor. Read the news
9 free applications and games that you have to install right now on your smartphone. Read the news
The fragmentation of the Android ecosystem: the most popular version is 10, although Android 12 has already been released. Read the news
Computers and tablets
It wasn’t your impression: the third quarter of 2021 was the worst for graphics cards. Read the news
MateBook E 2022 arrives as a Windows 11 tablet to face the iPad Pro and the Surface. Read the news
Lifestyle
Thousands of live Black Friday deals: Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, AliExpress and many more. Read the news
Differences between Bitcoin and Altcoins: which is the best option to invest? Read the news
This Christmas nougat is from LIDL and is served hot: 30 seconds in the microwave like coulant. Read the news
Tips and Tricks to Stay Focused While You Work. Read the news
The infallible technique to clean mirrors without leaving a single mark. Read the news
Leisure and gaming
Now you can listen to the soundtrack of your favorite Netflix series on Spotify. Read the news
Microsoft anticipates its metaverse with the Xbox 20th Anniversary Museum, where there is a room dedicated to you. Read the news
So they have customized the Game Boy Advance to move PlayStation games. Read the news
Motor
The DGT warns: if you have one of these child restraint seats, better change it, they are dangerous. Read the news
Science
Approved in Europe a new food that turns sour taste sweet. Read the news
NASA and SpaceX have teamed up to avoid Armageddon: testing begins today. Read the news
The curiosities of the day
They show how easy it is to hack a fingerprint sensor with Photoshop and glue. Read the news
Searching for names in Urban Dictionary goes viral – a morale boost for anyone. Read the news
You can now buy the USB key that destroys all mobile and PC data. Read the news
This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!