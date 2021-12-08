One more day, and a new summary of current news on ComputerHoy.com. If you’ve disconnected in the last 24 hours, you can catch up in 5 minutes.

It has cost, but in the end you can now make calls and video calls directly from Gmail.

Samsung has unified its mobile and electronics divisions and it will focus on increasing chip production, where it aspires to become a world leader.

Ubisoft is the first major video game company to embrace NFT games, which will be managed through its new platform Quartz.

Technological news

Addicted to Instagram? The app itself offers a solution for all its users. Read the news

You can now make calls and video calls from Gmail. Read the news

The new functionality of WhatsApp allows you to keep your inbox very clean. Read the news

Everything is connected: Amazon’s servers go down and Disney Plus, Tinder, League of Legends, Coinbase, and Alexa, among others, fail. Read the news

Twitter wants to improve the direct messages of the application and to do so it has bought Quill. Read the news

Mobile phones

LG closes the door to users who continued to keep their phones alive with updates. Read the news

Moto Edge X30, flagship mobile with the latest Snapdragon and camera under the screen. Read the news

Samsung unifies its business units for mobile phones, TVs and other consumer electronics, what are the consequences? Read the news

TCL shows its roll-up screen phone, this is the TCL Fold and Slide. Read the news

Your next smartphone could have a retractable camera, that’s the technology that OPPO has taught. Read the news

Telegram is updated with improvements aimed at privacy such as protected content. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Windows 11 and performance issues: the nightmare continues with NVMe SSDs. Read the news

The new 2021 MacBook Pros seem to have problems with the SD card reader. Read the news

The architecture of the new Intel CPUs is so novel that video games think they are two processors. Read the news

Qualcomm and Mediatek will have a new (old) processor competitor: Imagination’s RISC-V Catapult. Read the news

Lifestyle

Microsoft Flowspace is a complete cabin so that we can telework from home comfortably. Read the news

Tricks and products to eliminate humidity in the bathroom and prevent mold. Read the news

Christmas 2021: 10 gift ideas for Xiaomi fans. Read the report

Food steamer: advantages, how it works and buying guide. Read the buying guide

Leisure and gaming

Ubisoft presents Quartz, its NFT platform where players can earn money playing video games. Read the news

Given the lack of chips, NVIDIA relaunches a graphics from three years ago at an exorbitant price. Read the news

Motor

Prevent the car windshield from fogging up with homemade tricks: from potato to dishwasher. Read the news

This is how you must circulate in roundabouts that are not roundabouts according to the DGT. Read the news

Science

China manages to modify the climate for a political celebration, and this is how its technology works. Read the news

They discover a new benefit of chewing gum that no one expected. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

This Japanese train bus can circulate both on the road and on the track. Read the news

The future of robotics is called Ameca and it is as advanced as it is terrifying. Read the news

This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!