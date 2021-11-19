The best technology news from the last 24 hours, grouped by categories and linked in headlines, so you can catch up first thing in the morning.

Yesterday was a goodbye day. Deliveroo leaves Spain after 6 six years, and booths and phone books tell us goodbye forever.

One of the most requested features by users of Spotify during years, the lyrics of the songs for karaoke mode, it finally comes true.

CES and MWC are getting closer and closer, so rumors about the new Xiaomi 12, Samsung Galaxy 22, and others.

Technological news

We already know the consequences of the hack of Robinhood, the largest crypto investment platform. Read the news

Instagram will start asking for videos from accounts that look suspicious. Read the news

The pioneering home delivery company Deliveroo closes in Spain on November 29, laying off 3,800 workers. Read the news

Telephone directories and booths pass away according to the new Telecommunications Law. Read the news

Forget Shiba Inu, these cryptocurrencies have much more long-term potential. Read the news

After years of asking for it, Spotify adds karaoke mode to its application and that’s how it works. Read the news

The curious emojis that could arrive in 2022: how do you decide which emojis to add on Android and iOS? Read the news

Mobile phones

Instagram Rage Shake is IG’s new hidden feature, and it doesn’t come alone. Read the news

For the first time, real photos of the expected Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are leaked. Read the news

Goodbye to annoying call problems on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 with the new update. Read the news

Moto G200 arrives as Motorola’s new top-of-the-range Android smartphone. Read the news

Google responds to the controversy over the loading speed of its Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6. Read the news

The Samsung Galaxy S22 could do without their Exynos processors and arrive only with Snapdragon. Read the news

The latest rumors suggest that the production of the Xiaomi 12 would have started. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Windows 11 recovers by surprise one of the greatest historical nightmares of Windows users. Read the news

Lifestyle

How to clean your washing machine’s detergent drawer and tips to keep it from getting dirty again. Read the news

The infallible trick to separate the white from the yolk, without loading the egg. Read the news

Lidl admits not being able to meet the high demand for one of its flagship products. Read the news

An internet scam used a LIDL flagship product as a hook. Read the news

Mercadona’s drastic decision that has angered many customers and few understand. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

Chromecast begins to receive the feature that we were all waiting for. Read the news

What does Sonic smell like? Sega launches three colognes inspired by its most famous video games. Read the news

If you have an LG TV you can play thanks to Nvidia GeForce Now Cloud. Read the news

Motor

What personality do you have depending on how you take the wheel, do you recognize yourself? Read the news

The DGT obliged to return the points of the license withdrawn to thousands of drivers. Read the news

Science

This is what fish-shaped microbots are like that swim through your body and could end cancer. Read the news

This Spanish company has just managed to create a space rocket engine: Mars target. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

Phantom, the chess that plays alone and moves with the voice. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice weekend!