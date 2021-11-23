Five minutes is all you need to catch up on everything that has happened in the world of technology, the last 24 hours. Welcome to the morning’s roundup on ComputerHoy.com.

Qualcomm has announced two major changes to its Snapdragon processors: they will stop carrying the Qualcomm brand, and will say goodbye to numbering.

Is there anything more symbolic than a city based on bitcoin, built on top of a volcano? That is what El Salvador is doing.

Have new installment of our podcast, where we talk about the latest product analysis, and the most interesting news of the week. Press the Play button just below to listen to it.

Technological news

The National Police warn of a new scam where the pirates pose as Caja Rural. Read the news

Goodbye to the numbers: Qualcomm announces two major changes to its Snapdragon processors. Read the news

The trap with which coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin manage to become so popular. Read the news

El Salvador wants to create the world’s first Bitcoin-based city on top of a volcano. Read the news

Lidl revolutionizes something as simple as your purchase receipt. Read the news

Mobile phones

OnePlus could be preparing a smartphone with a totally innovative folding system. Read the news

The Poco F4 GT would be closer and closer and would arrive with a screen to enjoy video games. Read the news

Samsung reveals a smartphone with a roll-up screen on its website. Read the news

The Honor 60 family will be announced on December 1 with three models for all audiences. Read the news

This will be the new Oppo Reno 7 family: its design surprisesor. Read the news

WhatsApp is updated with two new features aimed at improving user security. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Activate the experimental mode of Chrome to see the menus as in Windows 11. Read the news

Make a vector logo from any image on this website for free. Read the news

Windows 11 has a feature that alone justifies updating for thousands of Windows 10 users. Read the news

Lifestyle

The most effective trick to save is also the simplest, according to experts. Read the news

If you can’t find the shuffle button on Spotify, it’s not your fault, ask Adele. Read the news

The infallible trick to clean kitchen grates without lifting a single finger. Read the news

The ultimate viral trick to sanitizing your dishwasher and removing odors, without specialized products. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

The new YouTube update for TVs adds a very annoying feature. Read the news

Although there is still no stock of PS5 we can already see how it was designed and how it is manufactured. Read the news

If you wanted to change the look of your PS5, forget about it because Sony has patented its case. Read the news

5 reasons why Disney Plus is so worth it (besides being the cheapest platform). Read the report

Motor

Xiaomi and OPPO could present electric cars much earlier than expected. Read the news

This is the new driving license B1 that the DGT wants to create. Read the news

This is the fastest electric aircraft on the market according to Rolls-Royce. Read the news

The only three circumstances in which you can use the horn without risk to be fined according to the DGT. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

You swallow an AirPod by mistake and record what’s going on inside your stomach. Read the news

The first autonomous pizzeria with pizza robots succeeds and opens its second location in Paris. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!