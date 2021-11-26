The weekend is approaching, but the technological news does not stop. Welcome to the news roundup of ComputerHoy.com.

Today is Black Friday! We’ve put together a selection of the best deals, coupons, and money-saving tips.

Apple has launched a alert system that alerts users, when someone try to hack them.

Everything points to what Xiaomi and Motorola will get ahead of Samsung, and will be the first to install a 200 Mpix camera on their mobiles.

Technological news

Dangerous Trojan detected in 190 Huawei mobile games with millions of downloads. Read the news

The latest craze for miners is stealing cloud accounts to mine cryptocurrencies. Read the news

The number 604 of Computer Hoy is already in your kiosk! Read the news

What are Crypto-Hunter and how can they help you if you have problems with your cryptocurrencies. Read the news

Bitcoin Black Week: India Stands Against Sweden’s Ban Attempt. Read the news

Apple will notify you when you get hacked: it willto. Read the news

Mobile phones

Xiaomi and Motorola could overtake Samsung when it comes to launching cameras with 200 megapixels. Read the news

7 useful applications on a day-to-day basis that you have to install right now on your Android phone. Read the news

Improving your mobile photography: intermediate composition rules. Read the report

Computers and tablets

Tardigrade Malware: The New Threat of Bioengineering. Read the news

If you use WhatsApp Web, you are in luck: the most popular tools have just arrived. Read the news

Lifestyle

Thousands of live Black Friday deals: Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, AliExpress and many more. Read the news

AliExpress is going for Amazon on Black Friday: these are its best Black Friday bargains. Read the news

These are the 10 best Black Frida dealsand. Read the news

Best Black Friday discount coupons on Amazon, AliExpress and other stores. Read the news

Best tips and tricks to save on Black Friday. Read the report

The Internet solves the great mystery: how do fitted sheets fold? Read the news

4 cocktails with and without alcohol to surprise this Christmas. Read the news

These are your rights if you have to cancel a trip due to COVID-19 spikes according to the OCU. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

OLED TVs for all budgets in 2022, sizes under 48 “arrive from LG and Samsung. Read the news

Hawkeye would be a very bad archer in real life: Science and experience vs Marvel. Read the news

They just recreated The Squid Game in real life and the prize is half a million dollars – follow it on YouTube. Read the news

The curious method used in Japan to prevent speculators from taking all PS5 consoles. Read the news

Motor

These will be the most expensive highways in Spain, with the new tolls: from Madrid to Barcelona it will cost from 5 to 15 euros. Read the news

Ionity’s bet against Tesla that benefits electric car users: 700 million euros to create new superchargers. Read the news

Science

The solution to noisy neighbors: they create a material capable of blocking 94% of the noise. Read the news

What are subnormal numbers and why are they important in a computer? Read the news

The curiosities of the day

Sentenced to death for introducing a copy of The Squid Game into North Korea. Read the news

Goodbye to the watchdog – this autonomous lawnmower watches over the house at night – read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!