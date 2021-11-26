The weekend is approaching, but the technological news does not stop. Welcome to the news roundup of ComputerHoy.com.
Today is Black Friday! We’ve put together a selection of the best deals, coupons, and money-saving tips.
Apple has launched a alert system that alerts users, when someone try to hack them.
Everything points to what Xiaomi and Motorola will get ahead of Samsung, and will be the first to install a 200 Mpix camera on their mobiles.
Technological news
Dangerous Trojan detected in 190 Huawei mobile games with millions of downloads.
The latest craze for miners is stealing cloud accounts to mine cryptocurrencies.
The number 604 of Computer Hoy is already in your kiosk!
What are Crypto-Hunter and how can they help you if you have problems with your cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin Black Week: India Stands Against Sweden's Ban Attempt.
Apple will notify you when you get hacked: it willto.
Mobile phones
Xiaomi and Motorola could overtake Samsung when it comes to launching cameras with 200 megapixels.
7 useful applications on a day-to-day basis that you have to install right now on your Android phone.
Improving your mobile photography: intermediate composition rules.
Computers and tablets
Tardigrade Malware: The New Threat of Bioengineering.
If you use WhatsApp Web, you are in luck: the most popular tools have just arrived.
Lifestyle
Thousands of live Black Friday deals: Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, AliExpress and many more.
AliExpress is going for Amazon on Black Friday: these are its best Black Friday bargains.
These are the 10 best Black Frida dealsand.
Best Black Friday discount coupons on Amazon, AliExpress and other stores.
Best tips and tricks to save on Black Friday.
The Internet solves the great mystery: how do fitted sheets fold?
4 cocktails with and without alcohol to surprise this Christmas.
These are your rights if you have to cancel a trip due to COVID-19 spikes according to the OCU.
Leisure and gaming
OLED TVs for all budgets in 2022, sizes under 48 "arrive from LG and Samsung.
Hawkeye would be a very bad archer in real life: Science and experience vs Marvel.
They just recreated The Squid Game in real life and the prize is half a million dollars – follow it on YouTube.
The curious method used in Japan to prevent speculators from taking all PS5 consoles.
Motor
These will be the most expensive highways in Spain, with the new tolls: from Madrid to Barcelona it will cost from 5 to 15 euros.
Ionity's bet against Tesla that benefits electric car users: 700 million euros to create new superchargers.
Science
The solution to noisy neighbors: they create a material capable of blocking 94% of the noise.
What are subnormal numbers and why are they important in a computer?
The curiosities of the day
Sentenced to death for introducing a copy of The Squid Game into North Korea.
Goodbye to the watchdog – this autonomous lawnmower watches over the house at night
This has been the tech news summary of the day.