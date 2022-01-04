New day, new summary of current news in the morning. We have put together everything that has happened in the last 24 hours, so you can be informed in just 5 minutes. Welcome!

Has started CES 2022. We have the latest news from Samsung, LG, and other companies.

2021 was the year of the NFT. They helped the art market reach a record gross of € 35 billion. Even Samsung allows you to buy NFTs from its new televisions.

Tesla amazes analysts: has manufactured one million electric cars in 2021, double that of last year, exceeding all forecasts.

Technological news

Here's Apple's product line for 2022: a Mac Pro ARM, augmented reality glasses, and a MacBook Air.

What's new from Samsung for its televisions isn't meant to improve the audiovisual experience, it's the ability to buy NFT from the comfort of your couch.

Effect 2022: Microsoft Exchange stops receiving and sending emails.

What will happen to Glovo and its users after their purchase by Delivery Hero.

The explosion of the digital art market thanks to NFTs: 35,000 million euros in 2021.

What cryptocurrency would have made you earn more money if you had invested a year ago.

The distant relative scam: the latest scam to spread on WhatsApp.

Mobile phones

The release date and specifications of the new POCO M4 are leaked.

All about the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung's most anticipated mobile.

The iPhone 14 could lose the notch and mount a screen with a hole for the front camera.

With the new update of the Find My app, you will be able to find your iPhone even with a flat battery.

Computers and tablets

Microsoft wants to be inspired by Windows Vista! to improve Windows 11.

Microsoft adds games to its Edge browser, another asset in its fight against Chrome.

Lifestyle

The Amazon outlet section with great deals and discounts that almost no one knows about.

First real images of the Honor Watch GS 3, this is the watch with AI for the heart rate sensor.

Mobile apps vs Personal trainer: what is more effective to get in shape?

How to clean a burned iron in a simple way and leave it as new.

How much do you charge if you are on sick leave due to Covid, or confined for being close contact.

Leisure and gaming

This Samsung remote uses an old technology that will make you never run out of batteries.

Samsung Unveils New Neo QLED 8K and MicroLED TVs at CES 2022.

OLED.EX, transparent OLEDs and IPS Black, the new LG screens that will come to TVs and laptops.

Warner appreciated shooting Matrix 4 without its director.

Motor

How to correctly place the V16 sign that replaces the warning triangles to avoid fines.

Tesla beats its car manufacturing record in 2021: double that of 2020.

Science

Nuclear power and natural gas are now going to be green energy, according to the EU.

The curiosities of the day

Elon Musk has another problem: Starlink's antennas generate heat and attract stray cats and other animals.

Slootmotor, the motorcycle that runs on standing water.

Banco Santander bundles it up by entering more than 150 million in Christmas payments that it now wants to recover.

