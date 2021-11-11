News, technology, mobile, leisure, gaming, lifestyle, motor, science, curiosities … You have it all gathered here in this selection of the best news of the last hours.
YouTube has removed the numbering of the dislikes in the videos, to try to end the harassment.
Tim Cook says no to cryptocurrencies, and while Apple could run out of iPhone 13 stock until February, due to the chip crisis.
Yesterday we published a couple of interesting reports: Fire TV 4K Max review, and a reflection after one year of Xbox Series X use.
Technological news
YouTube makes a major change in video ratings to fight bullying. Read the news
WhatsApp is updated with new contact information, message deletion options, and greater compatibility. Read the news
Apple could run out of supply of iPhone 13 until February 2022. Read the news
Tim Cook says No to cryptocurrencies for the moment and away from Apple. Read the news
Mobile phones
5X DRAM, Samsung’s new memory that could improve the efficiency of mobile phones. Read the news
The new Samsung Exynos 2200 processor easily beats the Snapdragon 888. Read the news
Apple comes to reason: it will not deactivate the Face ID of the repaired phones. Read the news
This would be the OnePlus 10 Pro: fewer cameras than its predecessor and a Snapdragon 898. Read the news
Computers and tablets
The fifth generation of SSDs will reach 14 GB / s, twice the speed of the current generation. Read the news
Buying a tablet in 2021: buying guide to find the best model. Check the list
Lifestyle
How to remove white stains caused by washing glasses in the dishwasher. Read the news
7 reasons why you do not lose kilos despite following a diet and exercising. Read the news
X-ray of the perfect Bizum to avoid being scammed. Read the news
11.11 shopping guide: tips and tricks to buy cheaper on AliExpress. Read the report
Mercadona renews its coffee capsules and these are the changes, some are appreciated. Read the news
Leisure and gaming
Netflix updates to look better and reduce annoying picture gaps. Read the news
We thoroughly tested the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Read the analysis and opinion
Xbox Series X, opinion and analysis of the first year of Microsoft’s beast. Read the report
Motor
First the chips, and now the AdBlue crisis: manufacturing stops. Read the news
2022 will be the year of the Volkswagen ID.5: this is what is known. Read the news
These are the countries and manufacturers that will stop selling combustion cars before 2035. Read the news
The DGT warns: we ignore it but it is the cause of many breakdowns in our car. Read the news
Science
Spanish invents a system to generate free energy without depending on electricity and wants to donate it. Read the news
Graphic demonstration of how fast the speed of light is. Read the news
China launches a hydrogen train that transports coal. Read the news
The curiosities of the day
Samsung makes fun of Apple’s iTrapo: 50% bigger and 25 euros cheaper. Read the news
SpinLaunch completes the first rocket launch without fuel, how does it do it? Read the news
He becomes a millionaire in six months thanks to Shiba Inu and retires at only 35 years old. Read the news
This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!