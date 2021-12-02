This is the summary of technological news from ComputerHoy.com. Every weekday at 6:30 in the morning, to keep you up to date on everything that has happened in the last 24 hours.

Our colleague Alejandro Alcolea continues in Hawaii attending live to the presentation of the news of Qualcomm. We show you how they work the revolutionary cameras of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the first information of Qualcomm and Razer console, and Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor of PC.

Yesterday was presentation day: we met the new Honor 60 and 60 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, a couple of watches and new headphones from Huawei … and Tesla’s cyber whistle.

Finally, Bizum will have its own independent app. We tell you what news it will bring.

Technological news

Spotify Wrapped is here, so you can discover the songs you have listened to the most this year. Read the news

Quantum computers will destroy cryptocurrencies and blockchain in 3-4 years, experts say. Read the news

Millions of HP printers are in dire need of an update – all affected models. Read the news

A law to curb automated shopping bots: the latest effort to save Christmas gifts. Read the news

Bizum is about to launch its own app to the delight of all its customers: How will it work? Read the news

The terrifying future of the Metaverse drawn by the president of Telefónica Álvarez-Pallete. Read the news

Mobile phones

Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro are already official, mid-range with gesture control focused on young people and social networks. Read the news

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, this is the new smartphone that will rival Xiaomi’s mid-range. Read the news

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 promises to revolutionize mobile photography and video, and we’ve tested it to see if it’s true. Read the report

The Xiaomi 12 will be the first smartphone in the world to carry the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Microsoft would have listened to users and would improve two Windows 11 features that have received many complaints. Read the news

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 for Windows 11 is on the hunt for Apple’s M1 … and Intel. Read the news

This is the Apple-1 built by Jobs and Wozniak in 1976 that has been sold for $ 400,000. Read the news

Lifestyle

The most dangerous phone numbers for your pocket according to the OCU that you should avoid calling. Read the news

Is Shiba Inu the most dangerous crypto you can have in your wallet? Read the news

These are the great novelties of Huawei: Watch GT 3 Series, FreeBuds Lipstick and Watch Fit mini. Read the news

The infallible technique to clean mirrors without leaving a single mark. Read the news

After a sleepless night or partying … is it better to sleep 1 or 2 hours, or nothing? Read the news

The OCU chooses the best classic nougat that you can buy at Mercadona, Lidl or Carrefour. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

Android 12 for Android TV and Google TV is now official: all its news and improvements. Read the news

Razer and Qualcomm create a console that looks like a portable Xbox, but that you won’t be able to buy. Read the news

Snapdragon Studios is Qualcomm’s plan to turn mobiles into next-generation portable consoles. Read the news

Motor

The new feature that Google is preparing for Android Auto is a double-edged sword. Read the news

Android Auto begins to receive a new feature that many have been waiting for a long time. Read the news

If you have an SUV or minivan and you live in a city, the DGT has bad news for you. Read the news

Science

This flying electric taxi project comes from China and if you see it you will believe it is a spaceship. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

You can now buy Microsoft’s Christmas sweater that this year is uglier than ever. Read the news

Orion doubles the size of the Nintendo Switch screen. Read the news

Tesla’s latest creation is worth $ 50 and is a best-seller: a whistle! Read the news

This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!