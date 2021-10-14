This is Thursday’s summary on ComputerHoy.com. About thirty news items highlighted in the headlines, which have taken place in the last 24 hours.

Google, in the footsteps of Apple: it would also intend to update your Pixel mobiles for 4 years instead of 2, and 5 years of security updates.

An analysis has found evidence that Android keeps tracking users even if you disable all tracking options.

Windows 10 Déjà vu: exits a new Windows 11 patch … and it further spoils performance of AMD Ryzen processors.

Technological news

Google wants to follow in Apple's footsteps and would offer up to four years of updates on its new Pixels.

Free USB Security Keys: This is how Google wants to prevent 10,000 high-risk accounts from being hacked.

WhatsApp backup could be included in limited Google Drive storage.

Android would keep spying on users even when all tracking options are disabled.

Mobile phones

Black Shark 4S and Black Shark 4S Pro, this is how the new Xiaomi gaming terminals are.

Instax Link Wide, Fujifilm's smartphone printer, hits the market.

Guide to understand all Samsung mobile ranges in 2021.

The iPhone 13 is also not spared from the chip crisis and Apple manufactures 11% less.

Computers and tablets

Windows 11 updates are up to 40% smaller than Windows 10.

The new Acer products, complete range renewal at next @ acer.

Lifestyle

Apple could add up to three new health features to its new AirPods.

The realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick aims to dethrone the Chromecast with Google TV.

Leisure and gaming

The HTC Vive Flow, the new virtual reality glasses from HTC, are filtered.

Latest Windows 11 patch further worsens gaming performance.

If you just bought a PS5, turn off these 5 default settings that worsen the experience.

Ikea teams up with ROG and they launch their first line with spectacular gaming products.

The Squid Game manages to be crowned the most successful series in Netflix history.

Motor

This is how Ford plans to do away with faulty charges in electric cars.

Everything you need to maintain a hybrid car.

This Aston Martin DB6 is fully electric and costs a million dollars.

How the DGT anti-start breathalyzer works and who is required to install it in 2022.

When will we say goodbye to cables in Android Auto and Apple CarPlay?

How it works and what registers the DGT black box (EDR) that your car must carry from 2022.

Science

More than 5 billion people could suffer to get water in 2050.

William Shatner, the mythical Captain Kirk from Star Trek, at 90 is already the oldest person who has traveled to space.

The OCU tries to answer the big question: is butter or margarine better?

Foods that help you warm up.

The curiosities of the day

He builds a revolving house so his wife can change her window view whenever she wants.

Now you can water ski and do exercise boards with Supski.

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!