At the end of the year, the work for delivery men multiplies, even companies such as UPS, FedEx and Amazon must hire more staff so that all consumers receive their orders on time. Insider consulted with several workers of these companies to find out what buyers can do to facilitate their activities and receive their orders as soon as possible.

According to Shipmatrix, 3.4 million packages are expected to ship in the US this holiday season.

The delivery man ignores what’s in the box:

Many consumers often ask the delivery man what is inside the boxes. They ignore it but if it has their name, take it and open it to clear up any doubts. Many times deliverymen delay their work due to this type of detail.

two. Don’t hide do not refuse to open the door

Some packages require a signature to be delivered. If people hide or do deliberate time that seriously affects the work of the delivery men. Customers usually look through the peepholes and until they see that a form is going to be filled out to leave it at the door to let it be known that the delivery could not be made, people leave saying: “I’m here, do you need a signature?”

3. We can help hide a package from the view of your children or other people

If kindly requested by the customer, deliverymen can help you hide your packages from your children or even other important people. This is sometimes done because it may be a surprise gift. Requesting it in advance or being aware of the arrival of the delivery person can avoid wasting time.

Four. Keep pets away

Customers usually consider that their dogs can be friendly, but there is never a lack of experiences of delivery people who have had problems or bites that obliges them to follow the sanitary protocol before attacks, where they must go to the doctor for attention and get vaccinated, which alters the activity of deliveries.

5. Make sure the your house or apartment numbers are visible

It’s very common wasting time trying to find a number that is unclear, complete or even visible, so it is important to consider this situation.

6. Clear the driveway and the stairs

Drivers are always grateful for a clean, scooped driveway and driveway. Especially if they want the items to be left in a specific place such as the back door, garage, etc.

7. Leave a light on

This detail ensures the safety of drivers and can speed up their work, allowing them to move on to the next delivery as soon as possible. The drivers must scan the barcode on the package prior to delivery, and it doesn’t work unless there is light.

8. Do not put the delivery men in compromising positions

Some of the workers consulted by Insider say they have been received by naked people or others who ask them for support for other kinds of outside activities, for example, for gardening, plumbing, etc.

