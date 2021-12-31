The “beautiful mystery” of Aaron Rodgers’ future seems that it will carry over into the offseason, but will not linger long.

Rodgers also did not rule out retirement.

“I wouldn’t rule that out. I’m just enjoying this season, for this season. Playing next year will definitely be in the thought process, ”Rodgers said. “I still have a love for the game. I’m still super-competitive and still enjoy the process of the week. There will be a lot of things I’ll weigh in the offseason. “

It is certainly a possibility that Rodgers is playing in another uniform in 2022. A team that continues to be involved in possible landing spots for the 38-year-old quarterback is the Denver Broncos.

Denver has locked up Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick by giving them contract extensions, and possesses a young, high-potential wide receiver in Jerry Jeudy. All signs point to Denver being aggressive in the quarterback market this offseason.

Here are three potential trade scenarios that could work regarding Rodgers and the Broncos.

Broncos have what it takes to trade for Aaron Rodgers

Packers Get

2022 first-round pick

2022 third-round pick

2023 first-round pick

2024 first-round pick

Broncos Get

QB, Aaron Rodgers

This trade gives the Packers a ton of draft capital that they can use to build around Jordan Love or another quarterback down the line. Rodgers is well worth three first round picks, especially when those picks will probably be late first-round selections.

The Broncos are a quarterback away from being true contenders. Denver has an immense amount of talent on both sides of the ball. In addition to the receivers named, the Broncos have an up-and-coming, potential star running back in Javonte Williams and a big-target tight end in Noah Fant.

Denver’s secondary is one of the most complete units in the NFL. Also, the Broncos have a solid offensive line that could keep Rodgers protected. According to PFF, Denver has the 10th-best pass-blocking offensive line in 2021.

If Rodgers were to land in Denver, he would enter a similar situation in Green Bay – weapons all over the field to distribute the ball to, a defense that could keep games manageable and a running attack that should take pressure off of Rodgers’ shoulders.