The Alabama Crimson Tide had a lot of streaks going for them, and several were snapped thanks to an upset by the Texas A&M Aggies.

By losing 41-38 to Texas A&M, Alabama has officially lost their bid to go for a second consecutive undefeated season, but that’s not all. They lost three impressive streaks along the way; none are likely to be matched anytime soon.

Heading into this game, Alabama had won 19 consecutive games dating back to last season, the longest active in the FBS, that’s gone.

Additionally, head coach Nick Saban had won 24 straight wins vs. former assistants, 24-0 up until this loss.

And finally, the most impressive streak of all, the Tide had recorded 100 straight wins vs. unranked opponents. Not anymore. The 2007 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette was the last time Saban’s team lost to a team outside the top 25. Texas A&M did begin the year as a preseason top 5 team, so it’s not quite that bad.

Alabama streaks snapped tonight: – 100 straight wins vs unranked opponents (last loss in 2007); was longest streak in the AP Poll Era

– 24 straight wins by Nick Saban vs former assistants while at Alabama (was 24-0 in these games)

Was this worth every penny for the Texas A&M, including the incoming fine for storming the field after the win? Judging by the crowd reaction, that’s a yes, and an emphatic one on that, as the victory will join the long list of memorable achievements by the Aggies.

Texas A&M snapped impressive streaks by Alabama football

While Seth Small will receive several accolades for making the kick that triggered the celebration, the star of the night was quarterback Zach Calzada. 285 yards and three touchdown passes proved to be just enough to negate a strong performance from Bryce Young and the Tide, who passed for 369 yards and three touchdowns.

Brian Robinson Jr. ran for over 140 yards on the Aggies but didn’t receive the ball late in the game where the Tide threw three consecutive passes, which may lead to some speculation. Ainias Smith had 85 yards receiving and two scores to help the Aggies’ victory effort. In the end, though, it was the Aggie defense that came through and ultimately helped set up the victory.

Streaks are impressive, both good and bad. Alabama had several good streaks going for them, but they fell through like the kick that ended the game. All good things come to an end, but the Tide will still be a good team this year. Texas A&M? They have bragging rights.

