With the arrival of Christmas, the mood of many traders fluctuates with the dramatic ups and downs of the cryptocurrency market instead of rejoicing at the arrival of a new year. The Bexplus survey team conducted a questionnaire to random traders on the subject of “Problems in trading”. The following are some of the representative questions that the research team solved:

Question 1: Although I am optimistic about cryptocurrencies and generally see golden opportunities, my capital is too small to make big profits.

Question 2: I used to trade on an exchange, but often I couldn’t control my emotions and was scared when opening an order.

Question 3: I have just entered the cryptocurrency market and have no trading experience or market judgment. I hope I can get help in this regard.

Bexplus exchange is committed to solving all the problems that users encounter in trading and has released the following benefits and tools:

All Bexplus participants are rewarded with a 100% bonus of up to 10 BTC for each deposit, with which you can open larger positions and earn more profit. Deposit 1 BTC and you will get 2 BTC credited to your account (the Bonuses are not withdrawable, the profit obtained with the bonus can be withdrawn). If your margin is too small, it will largely solve your urgent need.

Benefit 2: BTC Wallet with 21% interest

If you are in a state of fear and want to stop trading for a while and wait for the storm to pass, the Bexplus wallet will be a good way to increase your wealth. Bexplus offers a wallet with interest rates of up to 21% annualized interest. Interest is calculated daily and deposit proceeds will be settled monthly.

Benefit 3: Personalized Customer Support and Professional Analyst Services

Each user can access a personal analyst service after registering. Your exclusive analyst will help you better understand how the platform works and share strategies, including professional market analysis and technical guidance on crypto trading. In parallel, customer service handles questions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, via email and live chat. If you have just entered the cryptocurrency market and have no trading experience or market judgment, these benefits will come in handy for you.

Tool 1: 100x leverage

Bexplus offers futures trading with up to 100x leverage. This means that a user can multiply their earnings by up to 100 times their original investment by going long (predicting that the price of BTC will increase) or short (predicting that the price of BTC will decrease).

High leverage is incredibly advantageous for maximizing profits from small but close to true price movements. At the same time, it can effectively solve your problem of insufficient funds. Suppose we use 1 BTC to open a long contract at the price of USD 45,000 and we close it when Bitcoin is trading at USD 50,000, our profit will be ($ 50,000 – $ 45,000) * 100 BTC / $ 50,000 = 10 BTC, which makes ROI is 1000%.

Tool 2: Demo account and trading assistant

Practice makes perfect. Bexplus has launched a trading simulator to help traders become better acquainted with leveraged trading. There are 10 rechargeable BTCs on the demo account for traders to practice as much as they want, without taking any risk. This tool is certainly very friendly for novice traders.

Why should you join Bexplus?

In addition to being an incredibly warm and welcoming platform, Bexplus offers the following benefits:

Mobile support. Trade anytime, anywhere for Google Play / iOS users. The Bexplus application integrates a large number of tools such as real-time charts, indicators, news alerts, market analysis, etc. 24/7 notifications help you better manage positions during large price swings.Anonymous platform (without KYC). You do not need to enter any private or personal information to get started with Bexplus. Enjoy 100% anonymity.Withdraw or deposit at any time. Quick withdrawal with no time limit and no deposit fee.High liquidity. More than 15 market makers guarantee market liquidity and immediate transaction, providing an accurate price.Multi currency deposit. BTC, USDT, ETH, ADA, Doge, XRP, etc. deposits are accepted.

conclusion

Bexplus is a leading crypto derivatives trading platform offering 100x leverage futures trading on various trading pairs: BTC, ETH, ADA, Doge, XRP, etc. Bexplus is popular with over 800,000 traders from over 200 countries / regions. In addition, it is safe to be accredited by MSB (Money Services Business).

This Christmas, choose to surround yourself with love and joy. Choose join Bexplus

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment or similar offer promoted here. click here for more information.