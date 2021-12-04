Bluetooth speakers are perhaps the most fashionable devices that have become among users. Thanks to its relatively inexpensive price, sound quality, and take music anywhere, they are an indispensable accessory. The Christmas holidays are going to bring together many people this year, so a speaker of these characteristics cannot be missing in your celebration. We show you three of them that you should know to value your purchase on Amazon. By the way, have you already thought about buying your basket to scold?

3 bluetooth speakers that is a buy of 10

Sony SRS-XB13

A speaker that reaches a price of € 44, but that has a power of 5 W and is reinforced in its bass frequencies. Best of all, it offers up to 16 hours of autonomy, pairs with any device and lets your favorite Christmas carols liven up the show. In addition, the Sony warranty is essential to ensure great audio quality. He’s tiny, but a bully. To top off its good features, if it includes water resistance, ideal for those who celebrate Christmas in a place with a privileged climate.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

Who is looking for surround sound have to look at this speaker. Also reinforced in its bass frequencies, it is available in various colors and its price is € 99. It has 13 hours of autonomy and IP 67 protection, which makes it resistant to water and dust. Offers everything you need to your Christmas parties do not run out of music, and it is a purchase to take into account for those looking for a contact device with good sound quality.

Marshall Stockwell II

The British amplification firm, mythical to personalize most of the rock bands in the world, puts this uniquely designed bluetooth speaker in your hand. One of the things that stands out the most is that it has fast charging, just 20 minutes plugged in gives you six hours of playtime. Nothing to say about its sound quality, impeccable. It is not totally designed for outdoors, since its IPX4 protection only tolerates splashes, but it is a jewel that will delight the most classic. Of course, its price rises to € 170, but it deserves the pe.na

These 3 bluetooth speakers They are smart purchases and that you can enjoy right now. The Amazon guarantee will allow you to have them before the Christmas party at home, and if you have the advantages of being Amazon Prime, you will not pay shipping costs on millions of products.