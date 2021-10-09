The USC Trojans have struggled at the Coliseum in 2021. The Utah Utes have never won there. Who has the edge in this year’s meeting?

Who would have guessed the battle between Pac-12 South hopefuls, Utah and USC, would feature teams with two losses each already on their resume?

The Trojans are 3-2 and piloted by an interim head coach. The Utes are 2-2 but still unblemished in conference play.

Will USC keep their hope of contending for the division title alive with a critical Pac-12 South victory? Or will Utah finally end a lengthy drought at Coliseum like Oregon State before them?

Three bold predictions for Utah at USC

Utah will gain 200 yards rushing

USC’s rush defense got found out by Oregon State, so Trojan fans need to hope Todd Orlando has taken the last two weeks to figure out what went wrong. Utah’s ground attack could do just as much damage.

The Utes lead the Pac-12 in rushing yards per carry. Their average of 167 yards per game is skewed by a 70-yard performance against San Diego State. USC’s defense can’t hold a candle to the Aztecs.

For the Trojans, it should be all about damage control. Utah can try to follow Oregon State’s road map by running the ball down USC’s throat. The difference is at quarterback, where Beavers QB Chance Nolan is playing at a high level this season while Utah’s Cameron Rising still has to prove his chops.

It feels inevitable USC will give up yards on the ground. Making it tough to score is the key.

Drake London will have +10 catches and +100 yards

Here’s the thing about Drake London: Defenses may try to stop him, but the mismatches are just too much.

Just look at the height advantage he has over the Utah secondary. London is 6-foot-5. The Utes starting cornerbacks are both 5-foot-10. Their starting safeties are 6-foot.

Height isn’t everything, of course. It’s just part of London’s arsenal. He uses his size to his advantage, matching it with skill and physicality. That’s why he’s so great.

London will bolster his Biletnikoff Award candidacy with yet another outing with more than 10 receptions and 100 yards.

USC will win on a late field goal

Bill Connelly’s SP + prediction for the game between USC and Utah could not be tighter. Literally, the projected margin is 0.01 in favor of the Trojans.

So basically, this game is going to come down to field goals. A lot of them, since neither offense has been particularly reliable this season.

The Utes are averaging 28 points per game while scoring touchdowns in the red zone just 50 percent of the time. USC isn’t much better in that regard. The Trojans have found the endzone 57.14 percent of the time while setting for field goals in nine out of 21 red zone trips.

In fact, the bold prediction here could be about USC kicker Parker Lewis. He’s made all nine of his attempts thus far. His career-high for makes was four against Utah last year. He could go for five in 2021.

Prediction: USC 22, Utah 20

