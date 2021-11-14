These three college football quarterbacks may need to ride some pine after how Week 11 went.

With the high-stakes nature of many college football games, some starting quarterbacks fail to play well on the big stage in these huge moments.

They may look good in practice and have all the measurables, but when it is go time, sometimes, these guys do not deliver. For some signal-callers, it can be a tough spot on the road against a worthy adversary in an isolated incident. But for others, it has been a long time coming. Most of these schools have a capable quarterback chilling on the bench waiting for his number to be called.

Here are three starting quarterbacks who may need to hold a clipboard after how Week 11 went.

College football: 3 quarterbacks who may need to be benched after Week 11

3

DJ Uiagalelei

QB Clemson Tigers

DJ Uiagalelei may eventually give way to Taisun Phommachanh at Clemson

Though the Clemson Tigers defeated the UConn Huskies effortlessly, it is starting to feel like starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is one bad game away from getting benched in favor of Taisun Phommachanh. Dabo Swinney did not slam the door shut on making a quarterback change. Simply, Uiagalelei is nowhere near dynamic enough this late into his first full season as the starter.

2

Caleb Williams

QB Oklahoma Sooners

Caleb Williams played so badly vs. Baylor, Spencer Rattler was forced into action

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley actually benched five-star freshman Caleb Williams in favor of Week 1 starter Spencer Rattler. The Sooners could do next to nothing offensively vs. the feisty Baylor Bears defense. It was a tough spot for Williams, but he played at times like he did when Oklahoma nearly lost to Kansas. Unfortunately, Baylor is a way better team over the Jayhawks.

1

Spencer Petras

QB Iowa Hawkeyes

Spencer Petras may have lost his starting job to Alex Padilla due to injury

It always stinks when it happens, but Spencer Petras may have lost his starting job at Iowa to Alex Padilla due to injury. Petras suffered a shoulder injury in the Hawkeyes’ loss to Wisconsin. In a big rivalry game vs. Minnesota, it was Padilla who rose to the occasion. It was not pretty, but Padilla added more of a passing element to the Iowa offense than Petras has at any point this season.

Though none of teams may end up making a long-term switch at the quarterback position, Riley, Kirk Ferentz and Dabo Swinney cannot feel great about the lack of production they are getting from their respective starting signal-callers of late.

