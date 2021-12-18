As NFL games are being postponed due to a significant COVID-19 outbreak in the NFL, here are the teams that will have their games moved in Week 15.

Although the US has been dealing with the spread of the COVID-19 virus for nearly two years now, the highly-contagious virus is still making NFL headlines. While players like Aaron Rodgers and Antonio Brown have experienced scandals concerning their vaccination status, the league has now been hit with its own situation: this is the worst COVID outbreak the league has seen, and there is mounting pressure to postpone games.

NFL players placed on COVID-19 lists the past 3 days: Monday: 36 (all positive)

Tuesday: 29 (28 positive)

Wednesday: 31 (30 positive) The three biggest in-season numbers over two years of COVID protocols. – Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2021

Earlier this week, Adam Schefter revealed that at least 75 players, or four percent of active NFL players, tested positive for the virus within the previous two days. Then, particular teams like the Browns, Rams and others experienced breakouts of positive results for the virus. As of Thursday evening, the Rams, Browns and Washington had the highest positive rates in the league.

Teams with the most players on the Reserve / COVID-19 list: Rams: 25

Washington: 21

Browns: 20

Bears: 12

Texans: 8

Dolphins: 6

Vikings: 6 – Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 17, 2021

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is sidelined with the virus this week, took to Twitter to criticize the NFL for their delay in postponing their game.

Any NFL team dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak faces a serious disadvantage, especially as the majority of the NFL remains in the hunt for a playoff spot. The Browns are facing the worst outbreak, with 24 players listed as out with COVID in addition to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Latest count: 24 #Browns players on COVID list. Doesn’t include 3 on practice squad, and 3 to miss game with injuries. – Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 17, 2021

On Friday, Schefter reported that “the league is getting pressure to move games.”

NFL and NFLPA discussing postponing multiple Week 15 games, per source. As one source said, “the league is getting pressure to move games.” – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

Here is a complete list of Week 15 postponed games.

Week 15 postponed games

Cleveland Browns vs. Las vegas raiders

Monday, Dec. 20 at 5:00 pm ET

NFL Network

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7:00 pm ET

FOX

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7:00 pm ET

FOX

Update NFL schedule: Week 15

As you can see, the three games above have been moved to accommodate teams with COVID-19 outbreaks.