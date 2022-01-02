

Whey, clamato, micheladas, and tejuino are popular hangover-reducing drinks.

Many of us have ever wanted to die from the symptoms of a hangover. In any family celebration or Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, it is quite normal to end up consuming a little more alcohol than necessary. And of course everything in this life has consequences and the fun pays off the next day with some unpleasant consequences such as intense headache, dry mouth, upset stomach, anxiety, confused memory and dehydration. However, the good news is that some remedies that are a great ally and in particular the Mexican cures are the best. Fortunately, Mexican drinks came to rescue us and especially to keep us hydrated, which is one of the main solutions to reduce the symptoms of a strong hangover.

1. Serum

The serum is a very refreshing and hydrating drink, which is especially recommended for those hangovers that unfortunately are accompanied by vomiting. It is a very light and refreshing preparation, similar to Gatorade that has the great advantage of being very simple to prepare, cheap and without chemical additives. In fact many people call him the Homemade Gatorade and it’s actually quite similar to lemonade, but with salt instead of sugar. Best of all, you will surely have all the ingredients at home. Among its great advantages, it is known that salt is key to eliminating fluid retention that causes dehydration and also replenishes lost electrolytes. Do not forget that the type of salt you use is relevant: table salt tastes saltier than kosher salt, start with 3/4 teaspoon and add more if needed.

How to prepare the serum?

Ingredients:

12 ounces cold mineral water 3 / 4-1 teaspoon salt Juice of a fresh lemon Slice of lemon and ice to taste

Preparation mode:

– Pour the mineral water into a tall glass and add the salt.

– Squeeze the juice of a whole lemon directly into the glass and stir to mix everything well, until the salt dissolves. You can also add some lemon wedges if you like.

– Add ice and drink very cold. You can consume this drink throughout the day to restore hydration levels.

2. Red Eye

In some places in Mexico they usually call the “Red Eye”, prepared clamato and it is actually one of the most popular drinks in the entire Mexican Republic. This drink is made with a lager beer, clamato (tomato juice with clam juice) and a salty rim in the glass. They usually season the drink very much in the michelada style with a mixture of fresh lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, Maggi juice and Tabasco. The truth is that it is one of the most popular remedies for hangovers in Mexico and the perfect companion to some delicious tacos or chilaquiles so that “the soul returns to the body” after a good night out.

How to prepare the red eye?

Ingredients:

1 lager beer 1 glass of clamato or V8 juice Juice of a fresh lemon Maggi sauce to taste English or Worcestershire sauce to taste Tabasco sauce Salt to taste

Preparation mode:

– Frost a large glass with salt or chili pepper.

– Pour the beer, tomato juice, lemon juice, salt to taste, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce into the glass.

– Add ice to taste and enjoy.

3. Tejuino

Tejuino is a fermented corn drink that is consumed by various ethnic groups from Jalisco, Mexico to a lesser extent, in the south. It is a true delight, satiating, refreshing and perfect to recover the body after excess alcohol. Do not forget to accompany it with a large lemon snowball, it is ideal to combat the thirst of a hangover.

How to prepare the tejuino?

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of corn masa 2 cups of water 2 cups of brown sugar, in small cones 6 cups of water 1/2 cups of lemon juice Enough of ice 1 snowball of lemon Sliced ​​lemon

Preparation mode:

– Blend the corn dough with water until it is smooth and reserve.

– Boil the water and the brown sugar until it dissolves completely, for about 5 minutes.

– Add the blended corn masa and cook for 10 minutes or until thickened.

– Add the lemon juice and cover with a cotton cloth.

– Rest for 24 hours, stir and if it is too thick, you can dilute with a little water.

– Serve in a glass frosted with salt, the tejuino, a lemon snowball and decorate with lemon.

