WhatsApp: 3 methods to change the font of your messages

Today we will introduce you to the three methods to change the font of your WhatsApp messages, so read on to learn step by step how to do it.

If you still don’t know how to change the type of fountain to the letters of WhatsApp, learn these three methods, one will be done from the same platform, another with external applications and the last from a web page.

Although the last year WhatsApp has given you a range of security, privacy and other tools functions, users consider that the aforementioned application continues to be extremely basic compared to others such as Telegram, which is ultimately its main competitor.

For example, if you are bored with the classic typography offered by the green application, it will not be possible to change it from the same platform.

However, this time we will teach you up to three different methods to modify your font.

It should be noted that there are three popular methods to change the WhatsApp font: the first, from the application itself, but it is not a letter change but the bold, italic, strikethrough and monospaced options.

The second will be with the help of an external application that you download from the Google Play Store.

While the third will be with the help of a web page, to which all users have access.

one

From the same application

First make sure that WhatsApp has no pending updates. Open the application and enter any conversation. In the text bar at the bottom write what you want, but don’t send it yet. Select the text by pressing it for a few seconds and a window will appear above with the options: ‘Cut’, ‘Copy’, ‘Paste’ and the icon of the three vertical dots, touch on the latter. Various functions will be deployed. Bold: It is used to highlight the text in a deep black color. The shortcut is to put two asterisks between the word, for example: * Application * will be converted to Application. Italic: Used to slant the text to the right. The shortcut is to put two hyphens at the bottom between the word, for example: _Technology_ will become Technology. Strikethrough: Used to strike out a text. The shortcut is to put two leading signs between the word, for example: ~ Smartphone ~ will be converted to Smartphone. Monospaced: It serves so that the text is not a little more separated and not so close. For example: “ `Cellular“` will become Cellular. two

With an external application

It is a keyboard called Fonts, you can find it from the Google Play Store of Android.

After you have installed it, grant it all the necessary permits so that it can operate. Open it and follow the steps that it indicates. Now, enter WhatsApp and in a chat try to write with different fonts, from the same keyboard you can change the fonts or types of letters. 3

Through a web page

Open Google from a PC, laptop or mobile using the browser of your choice, now search for Converter Text Unicode, you can click on this link to go directly. On this page you will see a search bar where you can write your message, write what you want. The next step is to tap on ‘Show’. You will see that your text will be converted with different font styles. Copy the one you like the most and paste it over your WhatsApp conversations. Finally, send the message.