Netflix and the 3 most viewed new movies in Mexico

There have been endless premieres within the famous platform from Netflix and that is why we will introduce you to the most viewed movies and especially the newest that you can find in its catalog.

It should be noted that these new Netflix movies have positioned themselves in the Top 10 of the most watched in Mexico and in more than 70 countries around the world.

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Nina Dobrev are very popular names in the movie industry.

And it is that having your participation in any movie is synonymous with assured success and apparently the famous Netflix platform really knows it perfectly.

The movies Red Alert, How hard is love! and Yara are among the most viewed on the platform in Mexico and in more than 70 countries around the world, such as Nigeria, Serbia, Costa Rica and Australia, showing that it is not only a Latin or European trend.

So here at Show News we tell you more about these movies that will keep you glued to the screen.

1

Red Notice

John Hartley, an FBI agent, enlists the help of Nolan Booth, the second most wanted art thief, to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, Sarah Black.

But she always goes one step ahead and gets Interpol to put a red alert on the policeman, who escapes from prison and together with his criminal “friend” they begin the persecution of the dangerous woman.

This movie was directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber, and starred Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

Red Notice is so far the most expensive movie in Netflix history at a cost of $ 200 million, but apparently every penny was worth it because it broke viewership records on the day of its release.

2

Love Hard

Natalie Bauer only wants one thing: to meet the love of her life and stop dating through apps.

When she thinks she has found her prince charming, she travels from Los Angeles to New York to meet him, but only finds out that she has been deceived.

Josh Lin, the boy she talked to for hours, used the photo of his friend Tag Abbott and now he has to help Natalie win her heart.

The arrival of Christmas begins to be felt with this film starring Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and Darren Barnet, and directed by the Costa Rican Hernán Jiménez.

3

Yara

Yara is based on a real murder case that took place in Italy in 2010 and took almost five years to resolve.

It tells the story of a prosecutor who did not surrender until she found the culprit for the disappearance and murder of Yara, a 13-year-old girl who was last seen 700 meters from her home.

The Italian film has in its cast the actors Isabella Ragonese, Alessio Boni and Thomas Trabacchi, it was directed by the filmmaker Marco Tullio Giordana.