

Domino’s pizza delivery man was killed while delivering an order.

Three Pennsylvania residents were sentenced to prison last monday by the 2017 murder of a Domino’s pizza delivery driver who worked extra shifts to earn vacation money.

Israel Berrios, Carolina Carmona and Salvador Roberts pleaded guilty in October in connection with the death of Richard LaBar, 58, who was fatally shot around 1 a.m. on the East Stroudsburg University campus on December 11, 2017.

Sadly, LaBar died that same day at Lehigh Valley Hospital, despite medical efforts and prompt transfer to the hospital.

“What these three did was absolutely disgusting,” Michael Mancuso, Monroe County’s first assistant district attorney, said in a news release. “The case impacted the community in a significant way.”

Prosecutors said LaBar was the victim of a scam; Police said Carmona, then 30, ordered a pepperoni and cinnamon stick pizza.

Richard LaBar, 58, was fatally shot. (Photo: GoFundMe)

How the murder happened

Carmona waited outside the door of the campus building near campus for the delivery while Berrios, then 17, hid in nearby bushes with a sawed-off 410-caliber shotgun.

Prosecutors alleged that LaBar had arrived and was attempting to confirm the pizza order with Carmona when Berrios came out of the bushes, pointed the shotgun at him and demanded money.

LaBar fought Berrios but fell to the ground. Prosecutors said Berríos shot LaBar in the face and then he and Carmona stole $ 100 from him. The couple then ran toward Roberts, then 21, who had parked his Mercedes two blocks away.

Israel Berrios, Carolina Carmona and Salvador Roberts. (Photo: East Stroudsburg Police)

An earlier robbery, also of a pizza delivery man, witness testimony and surveillance footage helped police identify the three people as suspects.

Police also found the shotgun used in the murder at Berrios’ home and a pair of women’s shoes with pizza stains.

The sentence for the death of the Domino’s delivery man

During his sentencing, Mancuso said Carmona chose not to address the court and Roberts apologized to LaBar’s family. Berríos “vowed that one day he would be a great man,” according to the press release.

Berríos, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, was sentenced to 60 1/2 years in state prison. Carmona, who pleaded guilty to third degree murder and robbery, received a sentence of 29 1/2 to 60 years in prison.

For his part, Roberts, who also pleaded guilty to murder and third-degree robbery, was sentenced to between 26 and 60 years behind bars.

“Mr. Berríos was a child at the time of the crime and it is well documented that, as a society, we must treat children differently than adults who commit similar crimes,” Berríos’s attorney said.

