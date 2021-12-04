Netflix: 3 perfect series to watch this weekend

Today, the first Saturday of December, we will let you know three series that are ideal to see during this weekend and that you enjoy either alone or with your family accompanied.

In this way, if there are no plans with family or friends away from home, Netflix is ​​always the best option.

The truth is that as the years go by, the famous platform with a red logo, it has managed to find a way to innovate to continue remaining among the most chosen by users.

With new strategies, holding huge and exclusive events for fans like TUDUM and exposing their statistics, the platform entered, even more, in the homes of its viewers.

However, there is something that to be true, it does not really change for the most famous platform in the world.

And it is that, the wide catalog that Netflix has is one of the points in favor for its indisputable success.

Whether it’s original content or licensed content, the truth is that it always generates interest in those who choose it.

In fact, this on-demand service is one of the best variety when the weekend arrives.

1

Damned

It came to Netflix on July 17, 2020 with just a ten-episode season and is the ideal series for fans of action, science fiction and short strips.

Of course, it should be noted that it will not have a second edition since it was canceled because it is one of the most expensive productions on the platform and, in addition, it did not generate so much fury when it was released.

2

The Bazaar of Charity

This series premiered in 2019 and is one of Netflix’s biggest hits.

It is not actually originally from the platform, but was previously broadcast on French television.

Set in 1897 in Paris, the series encompasses drama and a bit of realism as it tells the story of the fire in the Bazaar de la Charité in which 126 people died.

And, with a season of only eight episodes, it is a worthy series to take advantage of during the weekend.

3

Al Rawabi Girls School

It should be noted that it is not a Netflix original series nor is it one of the most famous worldwide, but it is one of the best that reflects the bullying suffered by adolescents.

It is that, in addition to showing bullying between schoolmates, it also shows its consequences and what it means to do justice by your own hand.

The series has a single six-episode season in which youth problems are seen as never before.